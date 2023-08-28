Watch: Narine sent off by Pollard after Trinbago Knight Riders become 1st team to be penalised with red card in CPL

In a bid to counter slow over-rate, the Caribbean Premier League had earlier this month announced an unprecedented move or rather a strict step, slated to be put into effect from the 2023 season onwards which included the use of a football-like red card system. And on Monday, in the 12th match of the ongoing league, CPL witnessed the use of the red card for the first time as Trinbago Knight Riders were penalised for slow over-rate in the match against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, forcing captain Kieron Pollard to send off Sunil Narine. Sunil Narine had completed his quota of four overs, with figures of 24-3, before being sent off

According to the slow over-rate rule introduced in CPL, the red card will only come into play if the bowling team is found behind the rate at the start of the 20th over. The 85-minute rule for an innings is being take into consideration in the league, implying that every over will be given a time period of four minutes 15 seconds. Based on the calculation, the 19th over over must be completed by 80 minutes and 45 seconds. And if found behind the rate, the on-field umpire will issue the red card to the bowling side following which the skipper will pick a player whom the team will have to lose for the final six balls of the innings. In addition to it, the team will also be compelled to field only 2 fielders outside the 30-yard circle.

During the CPL 2023 match on Monday, the umpire stopped the play before the start of the final over and handed Trinbago Knight Riders the red card and Pollard immediately signalled Narine to take the bench. The spinner had by then completed his quota of four overs, with figures of 24-3.

Watch the video here…

Sherfane Rutherford, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots batter, made the most of the situation against Dwayne Bravo as he smashed 18 runs, laced with three boundaries and a six in that over as Trinbago were set a target of 179.

In reply, an in-form Nicholas Pooran's 61 off 32 balls laid the foundation for the Knight Riders' successful chase before Pollard (37) and Andre Russell (23), with their handy cameos, took them home with 17 balls remaining at Warner Park in Basseterre.

Pollard was unhappy with the overs-rate penalty

Despite the six-wicket win, their first this season after three games and which added to the Patriots' winless run in six matches so far, Pollard was left furious over the issue of red card.

"To be honest, it will take away the hard work everyone has done," he said. "We are like the pawns and we are going to do what we are told. "We are going to play as fast as we can. If you are penalised for 30-45 seconds in a tournament like this, it is absolutely ridiculous."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON