Watch: KL Rahul sweats it out at NCA ahead of West Indies T20I series

India batter KL Rahul on Wednesday shared a video of him sweating it out at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru as he looks to get back to full fitness ahead of the five-match T20I series against the West Indies. Injuries have kept Rahul out of action since the end of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL).

A hernia and the subsequent surgery on it has kept Rahul him out of action since the end of the IPL. It meant that the opener had to miss the five-match T20I series against South Africa, in which he was slated to captain India. He also sat out India's tour of England.

India are set to face the West Indies in a three-match ODI series that starts on July 20. Rahul is among the many regular stars who have not been named in the team for the series but he is included in the squad for the T20I series. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), however, also stated that the inclusion of Rahul and spinner Kuldeep Yadav will be subject to their fitness.

An earlier video had shown Rahul facing women's fast bowling great Jhulan Goswami in the nets at the NCA. The video, captured by an on-looker at the NCA, sees Rahul timing the ball well against Goswami's bowling, while a second video shows Goswami forcing Rahul to leave a ball which landed perfectly.

He had travelled to Germany for the surgery after being ruled out of the five-match T20I series against South Africa. "Hello everyone. It's been a tough couple of weeks but the surgery was successful. I'm healing and recovering well. My road to recovery has begun. Thank you for your messages and prayers. See you soon," Rahul had said on social media after the surgery.

