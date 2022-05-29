Watch: Lockie Ferguson clocks 157.3kph, bowls fastest ball of IPL 2022 in RR vs GT final. Here's how Buttler played it

Lockie Ferguson saved his best – or in this case – his ‘fastest’ – for the last as he broke the speed barriers in this season of the Indian Premier League. Ferguson bowled the fastest delivery of IPL 2022 (157.3 kph) during the final of the season against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. Gujarat Titans are taking on the Royals as the Hardik Pandya-led side chases a title in its maiden season in the tournament. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

Ferguson bowled the fastest delivery on the final ball of the fifth over of the game, as Jos Buttler was left dazzled with the speed at which the ball swept past him. It was a yorker-length ball outside off and Buttler completely missed the line, as Wriddhiman Saha safely carried the ball.

Watch:

Earlier, the Rajasthan Royals had won the toss and opted to bat against the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Royals are chasing their second title in the IPL, having won the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2008 under the captaincy of the late Shane Warne.

Titans, meanwhile, had enjoyed a stellar maiden season in the tournament, finishing at the top of the table in the league phase with 10 wins in fourteen matches. In Qualifier 1, Hardik's men had defeated the Royals in a dominant 7-wicket win in Kolkata, and would be aiming for a similar result tonight.

The Titans have a significant psychological edge in final, however, as it is taking place in their home ground (Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad). Add to that the expected full house in their own backyard at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad with a world-highest capacity of 132,000, and the Titans could easily run out the firm favorites.

