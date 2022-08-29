Watch: Manjrekar asks Jadeja 'You're ok to talk to me, right?' after India beat Pakistan, all-rounder's reply is gold

Three years ago, India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and renowned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar had an infamous and ugly social media spat. During the 2019 World Cup, taking exception to Manjrekar's 'bits and pieces cricketer' remark on air, Jadeja let himself loose and came down heavily on the former India batter through a tweet. And even though things got better over the years, with the two exchanging certain harmless banters on social media Jadeja and Manjrekar never came face-to-face.

That is, until now. Shortly after India beat Pakistan by five wickets in the Asia Cup 2022 match at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, Manjrekar, part of the broadcasting panel was assigned the task of interviewing Jadeja, who scored a crucial 35 off 29 balls and had a role to play in India's win. As everyone imagined how the interaction was going to be, Manjrekar decided to break the ice by lightening up the mood. Manjrekar's first question had nothing to do about the match as he in fact, asked Jadeja whether he has no issues getting interviewed by him.

"Well, I've got Ravindra Jadeja here with me. First question 'You're ok to talk to me, right, Jaddu?', to which the India all-rounder replied, 'Yeah, absolutely. I don't have any problem,' with a smile. It was a wonderful moment between the two, enough to prove that Jadeja and Manjrekar have buried the hatchet and put dirt over the incident that happened in 2019 in England.

It all began when a comment of Manjrekar had gone viral. "I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players which Jadeja is at this point of his career in 50-over cricket. In Test matches, he is a pure bowler. But in 50-over cricket, I would rather have a batsman and a spinner," he had said. In reply, Jadeja launched an attack on Manjrekar and tweeted: "Still I have played twice the number of matches you have played and I am still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved. I have heard enough of your verbal diarrhea," creating an uproar around the cricketing world.

Jadeja then spoke about his innings and the partnership of 52 runs that he shared with Hardik Pandya. The two came together when India had lost Suryakumar Yadav with India still needing 59 off 34 balls. Jadeja began aggressively, smoking a six and four off left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz, before taking the backseat and allowing Pandya to take over. Jadeja was dismissed first ball off the last over going for the glory shot, and while he would have loved to stay till the end, Pandya smashed a six and sealed India's win.

"Thank you very much. We wanted to play till the end, they have a very good bowling attack, their fast bowlers don't give anything away. I could have finished the game - left-arm spinner against left-hander, but Hardik played superbly. He (Pandya) came out and said he was going to play his shots, and happy that he stayed till the end," he said after the match.

