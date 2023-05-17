Home / Cricket / Watch: Marcus Stoinis destroys Jordan with 6, 4, 4, 6, 4, leaves Rohit in shock, forces Gambhir to stand up in awe

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
May 17, 2023 07:26 AM IST

LSG star Marcus Stoinis smashed MI pacer Chris Jordan for 24 runs in the game-changing over and drew contrasting reactions from Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir.

On a challenging pitch where Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) were tipped to register a modest total, the KL Rahul-less side ended up setting up a competitive target courtesy of Marcus Stoinis, who batted like a dream in against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The Australian power-hitter launched an all-out attack on England pacer Chris Jordan as LSG posted a match-winning total in game No.63 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Extending Jordan's IPL nightmare in the 18th over, the Stoinis took the MI bowler to the cleaners. The right-hander welcomed Jordan into the attack with a handsome six on the first ball. Stoinis also brought up his half-century with that gigantic six. While MI skipper Rohit was in disbelief, LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir gave Stoinis a standing ovation after the in-form batter smashed a crucial half-century for the hosts.

After playing a dot in the next ball, Stoinis outsmarted the fielder at deep square leg with a boundary. The former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder then picked up Jordan's off-cutter for a four before smoking another sublime six on the penultimate ball of the over. Signing off on a worst-possible note, Jordan leaked another boundary as Stonis reached 69 off 41 balls at the end of the 18th over.

Leaking 24 runs in the 18th over, Jordan overall conceded 50 runs in his four overs. The LSG batter remained unbeaten on 89 off 47 balls in the thrilling contest. Riding on Stoinis' brilliant knock, Krunal Pandya's LSG side posted 177-3 in 20 overs. In reply, Rohit's MI side mustered 172-5 in 20 overs as the Mohsin Khan-inspired side defeated the record-time winners by 5 runs at home.

The LSG all-rounder was also named the Player of the Match for his entertaining knock of 89 against Mumbai Indians. “We have shown that we are a real team, there no real superstars, there are different people stepping up and performing for us. We are missing KL (Rahul), but we have KP (Krunal) leading us, and Andy (Flower) has a really good brain,” the 33-year-old said after the match.

