'Can be permanent No. 3 for...': Virender Sehwag's colossal statement on Mumbai Indians star amid IPL 2023

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians (MI) will hope to strengthen their bid to enter the playoff stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 when the record-time winners lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday. Considered as late bloomers in IPL, the Suryakumar Yadav-starrer side has revived their campaign after back-to-back wins over defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their last two matches.

With the record-time winners arriving in Lucknow for their upcoming match against Lucknow Super Giants, legendary Indian opener Virender Sehwag has urged the MI think tank to hand Suryakumar a batting promotion following his scintillating knock. Regaining top form in domestic cricket's biggest extravaganza, Suryakumar slammed a sensational century to help MI outclass GT in their previous fixture.

Talking about the batting exploits of Suryakumar in the IPL 2023, Sehwag opined that the star player can become the No.3 batter for the Rohit Sharma-led side. "SKY can be the permanent No. 3 for Mumbai Indians because he's a good player of pace and spin. Although it all boils down to the team management (when it comes to taking such decisions), but I strongly believe he should get to face more balls," Sehwag told Star Sports.

Suryakumar played a match-winning knock of 103 off 49 balls against GT as Rohit and Co. registered a 27-run win over the defending champions at the Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai Indians are placed third in the IPL 2023 standings with 14 points from 12 matches. With MI bouncing back in the playoff race this season, legendary Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh backed Rohit's men to secure a top-two finish in the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league.

"Mumbai Indians has once again proven, it is a champion side and it knows how to come back strongly. People weren't counting this MI after it was on a losing streak in the first phase of the competition, but once it returned to the winning track, there was no stopping this side. It can also finish the league stage amongst the top two. If MI ends up winning the remaining two games, it will get to 18 points. GT has 18 points already and no other team will be able to get 18 points now, except MI," Harbhajan said.

