Watch: Marnus Labuschagne's direct throw rattles stumps to dismiss Dean Elgar during Australia vs South Africa 2nd Test

Published on Dec 26, 2022 11:51 AM IST

Marnus Labuschagne's direct throw dismissed Dean Elgar on Day 1 of the second Australia vs South Africa Test match.

ByHT Sports Desk

Marnus Labuschagne showcased his fielding skills yet again during Australia's ongoing Day 1 of the second Test match vs South Africa, at the MCG in Melbourne. The hosts initially won the toss and opted to bowl. The Proteas captain Den Elgar started comfortably and looked set to anchor his side's innings but ran out of luck in the 23rd over.

Australia won the first Test by six wickets, at the Gabba in Brisbane. During the first innings, South Africa were bowled out for 152, with Kyle Verreynne top-scoring with a knock of 64 runs off 96 balls. Meanwhile, Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc bagged three-wicket hauls. In response, Australia were bowled out for 218, with Travis Head hammering 92 runs off 96 deliveries. Kagiso Rabada took four wickets for the visitors and Marco Jansen bagged two. During the second innings, South Africa were bowled out for 99, despite an unbeaten knock of 36 runs off 85 balls by Khaya Zondo. Meanwhile, Pat Cummins took five wickets for Australia and Scott Boland scalped two dismissals. Chasing a target of 34 runs, Australia cruised to 35 for four and took a 1-0 lead in the series.

On Monday, Elgar was batting at 26 runs off 88 balls, and received a hard length delivery from Starc in the 23rd over, on off. He punched it to the right of mid off and set off for a single. But Labuschagne was there and ran towards the ball in a flash, to hit bullseye at the non-striker's end where Elgar fell well short of the crease, further confirmed by replays. After Elgar's dismissal, South Africa were at 58/3. Here is the video:

It was a big decision for Australia captain Cummins to opt to bowl first, at a venue where you normally choose to bat. The decision could be due to South Africa's recent poor batting form.

