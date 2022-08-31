Watch: Mayanti Langer stuns Sanjay Manjrekar with ‘not everyone is Ravindra Jadeja’ remark on live TV

ICC's new rule to counter slow over rate has been a topic of discussion in world cricket especially after the India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 game where both the sides were forced to bring an extra fielder inside the 30-yard circle in the final stages of the blockbuster tie in Dubai. Former cricketers Sanjay Manjrekar and Scott Styris were in discussion over the same before the start of the Asia Cup game between Afghanistan and Bangladesh on Tuesday when TV presenter Mayanti Langer quipped the former the India cricketer with a Ravindra Jadeja remark.

Both India and Pakistan failed to be in a position to bowl the first delivery of their last over within the stipulated time and hence were penalised by bringing an extra fielder in the circle. India were behind by 2 overs while Pakistan bowled their last three overs with field restrictions.

Speaking on the matter on Star Sports, New Zealand great Styris said, “We have seen that a lot of spinners don't like to bowl in the death it seems. Even the great Rashid Khan isn't a big fan of it. Now if you have one less fielder to protect you have to change your entire strategy on the lines he has to bowl in particular. Teams would then have to protect one side of the boundary rather than have fielders on both sides. So those are the adjustments that have to be made and hence they have get their spinners done a little earlier now.”

Manjrekar quickly added saying, “One very quick suggestion and a very simple tactic. Just bowl your overs quicker.”

Langer stopped him midway and made a witty Jadeja remark saying, "Sanjay, not everyone is Ravindra Jadeja. I had to it. See I just got a ‘gone one’ from Sanjay."

Watch Video: Mayanti Langer surprises Sanjay Manjrekar with Ravindra Jadeja remark

Cricket fans are well aware of the infamous Jadeja-Manjrekar episode from 2019 World Cup when the veteran India batter had called the all-rounder ‘bits and pieces’ cricketer. Jadeja too had replied back on Twitter and later through his celebration after scoring a fifty in the World Cup semi-final match against New Zealand.

On Sunday, after India's win against Pakistan, Manjrekar interviewed Jadeja, who had scored a crucial 35 off 29. And rather than going straight to his knock, he decided to break the ice by lightening up the mood. "Well, I've got Ravindra Jadeja here with me. First question 'You're ok to talk to me, right, Jaddu?', to which the India all-rounder replied, 'Yeah, absolutely. I don't have any problem,' with a smile.

