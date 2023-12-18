Watch: Memes flood the internet as driver shuts door just when Ruturaj Gaikwad is about to enter bus

Ruturaj Gaikwad was in for a rude surprise when the India batter was denied entry into the team bus ahead of India's eight-wicket-win over South Africa in the 1st ODI at Johannesburg on Sunday. Gaikwad was engrossed in his mobile phone as he approached the bus, but just when he was about to enter the vehicle, the door shut, leaving him confused. The incident may not have been intentional but it sure was funny enough for the internet to get to work. Gaikwad's reaction became fodder for memers as they came up with some gems to sum up the situation. Ruturaj Gaikwad was startled at the team bus door shutting(Screengrab)

Gaikwad was dismissed cheaply for 5 off 10 balls in the 4th over as India were chasing 117 to win. He struck a boundary but fell LBW to Wiaan Mulder, marking his third single-digit in five ODI innings. Gaikwad's wicket though had little impact as unbeaten half-centuries from Shreyas Iyer and debutant Sai Sudarshan took India over the line and give them a 1-0 lead. Nonetheless, the internet erupted in a meme fest after Gaikwad was denied entry following his dismissal for a low score.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Here are some reactions:

The bedrock of India's win was set up by fast bowlers Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan, both of whom combined to pick up 8 wickets, and in the process, registered their best ODI bowling figures. Arshdeep grabbed 5/37, and Avesh picked 4/27 as South Africa were bowled out for 116 in 27.3 overs. This was South Africa's second-biggest defeat in ODIs in terms of ball remaining – 200 – and India's fourth-largest. Also, the nine South African wickets that fell to pace were India's highest in an ODI against the Proteas. Arshdeep too became only the fourth India bowler to claim a five-wicket-haul against South Africa after Sunil Joshi, Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja.

Among batters, Sai Sudharsan claimed an impressive feat himself as he became the fourth India batter to hit a fifty on ODI debut after Robin Uthappa, KL Rahul and Faiz Fazal.