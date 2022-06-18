Watch: Mohammad Amir brings out the famous 'Pushpa' celebration after taking his first wicket in T20 Blast 2022

Mohammad Amir returned to competitive cricket action in April after over four months during a County Championships match for Gloucestershire against Hampshire. He played only two games in the County stint before returning in the XI for the side in the T20 Blast on Friday. Amir produced an impressive performance in the game against Somerset, registering figures of 2/25 in four overs; however, Gloucestershire faced a narrow 7-run loss in the game.

Amir made a perfect start, picking a picket in only the third ball of the first over of the game, as he removed Will Smeed on a duck. He pitched the delivery fuller and outside off-stump, and the right-handed batter, in an attempt to guide the ball towards long-off, nicked it for the first slip.

Following his first wicket in the T20 Blast for Gloucestershire, Amir brought out the famous ‘Pushpa’ pose as he celebrated the dismissal.

Watch:

Amir picked another wicket in the 18th over of the game, removing Ben Green on 12. He eventually finished as the most economical of all bowlers in the innings for Gloucestershire.

Lewis Gregory remained unbeaten on 60 off just 36 balls for Somerset to take their score to 184/6 in 20 overs. In return, Gloucestershire could only reach 177/8.

The bowler had retired from international cricket in December 2020 citing differences with the team management. Over time, the Pakistan management saw an overhaul with Saqlain Mushtaq currently serving as the side's head coach.

Among active Pakistan cricketers, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan are representing Yorkshire, while Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Naseem Shah and young all-rounder Zafar Gohar are also taking part in the T20 Blast.

Rizwan was a part of the Sussex side in the County Championships as well, where he shared the dressing room with India's star Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara.

