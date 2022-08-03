Watch: 'Mohammad Kaif, would you like if I ask you to open?': Srikkanth, Kaif in intense exchange over Suryakumar's role

Team India produced a fine performance against West Indies in the third T20I of the series against West Indies on Tuesday to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. After conceding a rather straightforward loss in the second game, India made a brilliant comeback in the third as they defeated the hosts by 7 wickets in Basseterre. However, the side has continued with an experiment which has caused many fans and former cricketers to be rather critical of the team management – even if it did go in the side's favour in the third match.

Suryakumar Yadav has opened for India in all of their first three games in the T20Is against West Indies. Essentially a middle-order batter, Suryakumar had recently scored a century while batting at number five in a T20I against England; however, in the absence of KL Rahul (due to injury), India decided to use a number of different openers - while Rishabh Pant opened alongside Rohit Sharma in England, Suryakumar took the place in West Indies.

Also read: Suryakumar Yadav achieves best-ever ranking, poised to displace Pakistan captain Babar Azam as No.1 T20I batter

Former India cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth wasn't pleased with the side's use of Suryakumar as an opener. When Mohammad Kaif tried making sense of the move, insisting that the team management might have tried to send Suryakumar early to see whether he can score at an increased strike rate, Srikkanth interrupted.

"Mohammad Kaif is taking both sides. He is happy with him opening as well as him batting at number four. Why would he open?

“Mohammad Kaif, if I ask you to open the innings, would you like it?” Srikkanth asked the former India star.

Kaif, in reply, said "no." Srikkanth then said, "Same with Surya. Think about Surya. Watch the video (from 1:06)

Who should partner @ImRo45 in opening the batting for India? Here's what our experts had to say on The Run Up.



Join in the conversation as our panel on breaks down this #FanCodeHotTake 👉 https://t.co/RCdQk12YsM @BCCI @windiescricket #WIvIND #INDvsWIonFanCode #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/hoHxUEQe5f — FanCode (@FanCode) August 1, 2022

Kaif, in reply, said "no." Srikkanth then said, "Same with Surya. Think about Surya.

The 31-year-old India star, however, produced a strong performance in the opening role in the third T20I, smashing 76 off just 44 balls as the visitors chased down a 165-run target with an over to spare.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON