Watch: Mohammad Rizwan's brain fade; commits epic DRS gaffe by turning to batter for help after Babar confused

If you thought you had seen it all on the cricket field then think again. Largely due to the various T20 leagues across the globe, the friendly nature among cricketers of all teams has been on full display during this World Cup. Barring an odd incident or two - like the Marco Jansen and Mohammad Rizwan face-off or the Haris Rauf and van Meekeren war of words - this World Cup has been all about laughs, giggles and banters. But Rizwan, the Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter, took the camaraderie with opposition players to a different level.

Rizwan asking Taskin before taking a call on DRS

During the Pakistan vs Bangladesh match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday, Rizwan decided to ask the batter before deciding whether to opt for the DRS or not. The bizarre incident took place in the first ball of the 43rd over of the Bangladesh innings. Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi strangled Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed down the leg side. Rizwan grabbed the ball and went up in a huge appeal as he so often does. He was joined in by Shaheen and a few other Pakistan players fielding in the inner circle. But the umpire didn't fall for it. He shook his head. That's where all the fun began.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam turned towards Rizwan to get the latter's opinion about sending it upstairs as Pakistan had only one review up their sleeves. After having a quick word with Babar, Rizwan... hold your breath... asked the batter whether he had got a nick.

“Bat laga ya pad? (Was it the bat or the pad)?" asked Rizwan.

This does not end here. Like an obedient friend, Taskin, the batter, replied to Rizwan asserting him that he hadn't got any touch on the ball.

Why didn't any other fielding side think about this before? What's the use of friendship if you can't take the batter's opinion before deciding on a DRS call?

Rizwan then turned towards Babar to inform him that Taskin did not hit it, which of course was conveyed by the batter himself. “Yeh keh raha hai pad hai (He's saying that it hit his pad).”

Pakistan did not go for the review and replays showed that the ball had actually clipped Taskin's pads before nestling into Rizwan's gloves.

Isn't that the best example of the spirit of cricket? Jokes apart, the DRS call hardly mattered as Pakistan, by then, were all over Bangladesh. It took them just 18 more deliveries to take the last three Bangladesh wickets and bowl them out for 204 in 45.1 overs.

Pakistan's three-pronged pace attack impressed with the new ball and were equally effective in the death overs with only Mahmudullah (56) managing a half-century for Bangladesh.

Openers Fakhar Zaman (81) and Abdullah Shafique (68) combined in a 128-run stand to set up the victory that came with 17.3 overs to spare in a major net run-rate boost for them.

Babar Azam's men moved into fifth place after their third win in seven matches, while Bangladesh became the first team to drop out of contention.

"We are trying to force things but it isn't working," Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan said after their sixth defeat in seven matches.

"We have to perform together, which is not happening. We are looking for answers but aren't getting them."

