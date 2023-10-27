Watch: Rizwan, Jansen involved in heated exchange, intense staredown; Pakistan star's epic response then steals the show

An intense match, with much at stake can often lead to tensed moments in the ground between two teams or players. On Friday, in the World Cup 2023 game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, where the semifinal berth was at stake, Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan and South Africa fast bowler Marco Jansen was involved in a heated exchange of words and intense staredowns before the wicketkeeper-batter later responded in a fashion that stole the show. (Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023) Mohammad Rizwan and Marco Jansen involve in fiery exchange during Pakistan vs South Africa World Cup

It happened early in the innings in Chennai after Pakistan stuttered to two down inside the powerplay, losing both their openers in what was a must-win game for the 1992 champions. Rizwan had just arrived at the crease after Jansen sent Imam-ul-Haq packing for just 12 off 18 with a fuller and wider delivery that the opener went chasing.

The Pakistan No. 4 survived a scare in his very first ball as Jansen failed to hold on to the catch after Rizwan chipped the superbly disguised slower delivery back towards the bowler. Rizwan however bounced back, luckily again, with a boundary against a shorter delivery that went off the leading edge towards the third-man region. The pacer then sent a staredown at Rizwan, who initially left it unnoticed before uttering a few words while directing the bowler to go back to his position for the next delivery.

Jansen stuck to his line but dished out a good length delivery in the final ball of the over as Rizwan shoulder armed it. The fuming South Africa fast bowler was seen hurling a few words towards the Pakistan batter who then responded with wide open arms and a big smile.

Having stuttered to three consecutive losses in World Cup 2023 which includes a shocker against Afghanistan, the match against South Africa stands as a must-win game for Pakistan in a bid to revive their campaign. They had earlier on two matches - against Netherlands and Sri Lanka - at the start of the tournament in India. The 1992 champions presently stand sixth in the points table while the Proteas are the second-placed side, having incurred only a solitary loss in five games so far.

