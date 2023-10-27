Pakistan vs South Africa highlights, World Cup 2023: SA secure dramatic 1-wicket win vs PAK
Pakistan vs South Africa highlights, Cricket World Cup 2023: South Africa survived a late comeback attempt from Pakistan to secure a thrilling one-wicket victory in Chennai, moving to the top of the table. Aiden Markram was the star of the night, scoring 91 runs, but his dismissal opened the door ...Read More for Pakistan to mount a comeback. Markram was dismissed in the 41st over with South Africa still needing 21 runs to win and three wickets remaining. Over the next six overs, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf, along with Mohammad Wasim Jr., maintained pressure on South Africa's tailenders, with the former two taking a wicket each. However, with Wasim Jr. bowling his final over in the 47th over and Shaheen and Haris already finishing their spells, Keshav Maharaj had a chance to go for big shots and sealed the game with a four against Mohammad Nawaz in the 48th over.
Earlier, Babar won the toss and chose to bat first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Marco Jansen stifled the batters for runs early on and dismissed both of Pakistan's openers. Babar and Mohammad Rizwan were then putting together a dangerous-looking partnership when Gerald Coetzee dismissed the latter in the 16th over. Pakistan then lost Iftikhar Ahmed as well and finally Babar fell while trying to almost scoop Shamsi just when he had got to 50. However, Shadab Khan and Saud Shakeel have since given Pakistan some momentum with a counter-attacking partnership. The pair put up 84 runs in 71 balls before Shadab fell on 43 off 36 while Shakeel went on to score a half century. Shakeel eventually fell on 52 off as many balls. Pakistan were eventually all out for 270.
Kagiso Rabada was ruled out with a back spasm while captain Temba Bavuma returns for South Africa. Pakistan, meanwhile, brought back Mohammad Nawaz in place of Usama Mir while Mohammad Wasim Jr. plays in place of Hasan Ali, who is ill. Both sides had started off their 2023 World Cup campaigns in similar fashion. Both sides won their first two matches by convincing margins before losing their third quite spectacularly. While Pakistan lost to arch-rivals and table toppers India, South Africa fell to the Netherlands in what is still arguably the biggest upset of the tournament. Since then though, the trajectories of the two sides couldn't be more different. South Africa responded by beating England by 229 runs and Bangladesh by 149 runs. For Pakistan, though, the wheels seem to have come off. They then lost to Australia by 62 runs and Afghanistan by eight wickets.
- Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat first
- Babar and Rizwan put up 48 runs after Marco Jansen dismissed both openers
- Babar eventually fell upon reaching his half century while Rizwan fell on 31 off 27
- Saud Shakeel and Shadab Khan then staged a counter-attack, scoring 84 in 71 balls for the 6th wicket
- South Africa are missing Kagiso Rabada, who is suffering from a back spasm
- Oct 27, 2023 10:37 PM IST
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: What a game!
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: Undoubtedly the tightest game of the tournament so far. This one went down to the wire and Keshav Maharaj, despite the pressure of the situation, displayed great composure during his stay at the crease and eventually guided his team to a brilliant one-wicket win in Chennai. Absolutely gut-wrenching defeat for Pakistan, who have now faced four losses on the trot
- Oct 27, 2023 10:33 PM IST
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: 48th over begins
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: Nawaz to Shamsi, 1st ball - Flicks it towards leg for a quick single
Nawaz to Maharaj, FOUR! SOUTH AFRICA WIN
- Oct 27, 2023 10:32 PM IST
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: Pacers done!
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi survive Wasim jr's final over, and now, it's down to Mohammad Nawaz and Usama Mir to guide Pakistan home. Nawaz to bowl the 48th
266/9 in 47 overs; target 271
- Oct 27, 2023 10:26 PM IST
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: Umpire's call!
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: Oh, would you believe it? One wicket remaining, final ball of the spell. An LBW appeal, on-field umpire adjudges it not out. Review shows the ball is just kissing past the leg stump and it's umpire's call. Haris is distraught, and so is the entire Pakistan side.
263/9 in 46 overs; target 271
- Oct 27, 2023 10:24 PM IST
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: REVIEW!
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: An LBW review taken by Pakistan on Haris Rauf's final ball of the spell
- Oct 27, 2023 10:22 PM IST
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: Tabraiz Shamsi joins Maharaj
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: Gets a lucky outside edge on his first delivery for a two. And Haris bowls a wide straight after. 8 runs needed now off 26 balls!
- Oct 27, 2023 10:19 PM IST
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: WHAT A CATCH!
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: THIS IS INSANE! Haris Rauf takes a brilliant one-handed diving catch right after delivering a 147 kph scorcher, as Ngidi departs! Only 1 wicket away from win
SA 260/9 in 45.3 overs; target 271
- Oct 27, 2023 10:16 PM IST
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: 11 required of 30
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: Only 4 runs off the 45th over but Pakistan are still in search for a wicket here.
260/8 in 45 overs; target 271
- Oct 27, 2023 10:12 PM IST
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: Wasim jr. into attack
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: The pacer is battling cramps but still continues to bowl. He had earlier faced cramps twice in this innings; one wonders why he wasn't sent to rest when his overs at the end were going to be key for Pakistan…
- Oct 27, 2023 10:09 PM IST
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: End of Shaheen's spell
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: In typical fashion, he beats Keshav Maharaj's outside edge on the final ball of his spell. Shaheen Afridi ends with figures of 3/45
256/8 in 44 overs; target 271
- Oct 27, 2023 10:05 PM IST
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: Final over for Afridi
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: Shaheen Afridi comes in to bow his tenth and final over of the innings. He starts with beating Ngidi's outside edge, and follows it up with a wide
- Oct 27, 2023 10:03 PM IST
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: 3 off Usama's over
South Africa require 17 now off 42 balls. After singles off the first three balls, Keshav Maharaj decides to play out the rest of the over. Both batters seem confident they can take on the Pakistan pace trio
254/8 in 43 overs; target 271
- Oct 27, 2023 10:01 PM IST
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: 42 overs done
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: Shaheen continues to beat the outside edge, but the problem for Pakistan is that he now has only 1 over remaining. In total, Shaheen, Haris, and Wasim jr. have a combined total of 4 overs remaining.
251/8; target 271
- Oct 27, 2023 09:58 PM IST
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: Wasim jr. down with cramps again
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: Not a good sight, this. Wasim jr. still has two overs remaining and he has done down with cramps for the second time in this innings
251/8 in 41.4 overs; target 271
- Oct 27, 2023 09:53 PM IST
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: OUT!
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: SHAHEEN AFRIDI STRIKES! Coetzee departs. Is it time to bring the dreaded ‘C’ word again? Excellent delivery from Afridi and Coetzee knicks it for an easy catch to Rizwan
251/8 in 41.1 overs; target 271
- Oct 27, 2023 09:52 PM IST
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: 21 runs, 3 wickets
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: Overs remaining are not really in the picture here; there's 9 of them. So, it is wickets vs runs.
- Oct 27, 2023 09:48 PM IST
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: WICKET!
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: Call it commentator's curse. The gamble to bring a spinner works as Usama Mir dismisses Aiden Markram! The batter goes for a big hit but there's no timing, and Babar Azam takes a fine catch. Can Pakistan make a comeback?
250/7 in 40.2 overs; target 271
- Oct 27, 2023 09:47 PM IST
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: 6 off the over
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: A couple of twos and as many singles off Afridi's overs; Markram has been solid right from the start but Coetzee, too, has soaked pressure well so far. Just 22 needed off the last 10 overs
249/6 in 40 overs; target 271
- Oct 27, 2023 09:43 PM IST
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: Shaheen returns to attack
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: Shaheen has three overs remaining. Haris 1, Wasim Jr. 2. It's now or never for Pakistan
- Oct 27, 2023 09:41 PM IST
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: Only 28 required now
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: The only way Pakistan can win is by taking wickets, and right now, Coetzee is finding it pretty comfortable finding runs by using Rauf's pace
243/6 in 39 overs; target 271
- Oct 27, 2023 09:33 PM IST
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: Coetzee joins Markram
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: Gerald Coetzee joins Aiden Markram at the crease. Surely, Markram would want to take more of the strike now
- Oct 27, 2023 09:28 PM IST
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: 4, 6, OUT!
Quite an eventful over, this one from Haris. Jansen uses Rauf's pace to edge a short delivery past wicketeeper for a four, then sends a full ball straight over the ball for a six. In a bid to repeat his first four but this time through square, Jansen finds Babar and SA lose their sixth
235/6 in 36.5 overs; target 271
- Oct 27, 2023 09:24 PM IST
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: Big over!
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: Not what Pakistan wants right now. Wasim jr concedes 10, with Jansen finding a crucial boundary on the fifth delivery. Only 47 needed off 84 balls
224/5 in 36 overs; target 271
- Oct 27, 2023 09:21 PM IST
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: Review wasted!
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: Bizarre review, this one. Markram swings and misses, and on this rare occasion, there's no reaction from Rizwan. However, Wasim jr. was confident there was a sound. Babar takes a review on the final second but there's a clear daylight between bat and ball
- Oct 27, 2023 09:18 PM IST
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: Usama Mir into attack
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: A rather surprising decision from Babar as he goes for the spin option with the new batter in. Regardless, not much damage done as this over fetches 6.
214/5 in 35 overs; target 271
- Oct 27, 2023 09:12 PM IST
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: Jansen joins Markram
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: A big test for Marco Jansen, this one. He has performed for SA while batting first, giving them a late boost with quickfire knocks. The situation is pretty different this time with SA still requiring 65 to win. The Proteas still have 90 balls at their disposal, but pressure does funny things…
208/5 in 34 overs; target 271
- Oct 27, 2023 09:08 PM IST
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: WICKET!
SHAHEEN STRIKES! The Pakistan pacer did what he does best. Shaheen breaks a threatening partnership, removing Miller on 29. A good catch behind the wickets from Mohammad Rizwan
206/5 in 33.1 overs; target 271
- Oct 27, 2023 09:00 PM IST
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: Play resumes
Wasim jr. back on his feet and the batting duo plays out another Shaheen Afridi over without any damage. In fact, Markram attempts a glorious pull off the final ball but finds a fielder; only a single taken.
199/4 in 32 overs; target 271
- Oct 27, 2023 08:56 PM IST
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: Wasim jr. is down…
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: Wasim Jr falls to the ground with cramps. Babar is assisting him in stretching his calf. The physiotherapist has come onto the field to assess the situation, leading to a pause in the game.
- Oct 27, 2023 08:54 PM IST
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: Haris Rauf back in attack
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: Three runs off Haris' first over in his second spell. Markram does try to take on the pacer and even goes for a lofty shot through sweeper cover, but gets no timing. One bounce to fielder in the area
194/4 in 31 overs, target 271
- Oct 27, 2023 08:49 PM IST
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: No risks…
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: Textbook defensive shots by both batters against Shaheen as the pacer returns for a second spell, and justifiably so. The pacer has almost always broken a partnership in his second spell; he took a five-for all through his second spell against Australia last week
191/4 in 30 overs; target 271
- Oct 27, 2023 08:42 PM IST
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: Shaheen into the attack
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: Pakistan need wickets and as expected, Shaheen Afridi is into the attack. He replaces Mohammad Wasim jr
- Oct 27, 2023 08:38 PM IST
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: Iftikhar replaces Usama Mir
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: Easy pickings for Markram. Iftikhar bowls in the slot and Markram smashes it over long-off for a big six. This is becoming a little too easy for both batters at the moment. A lot to think for Babar and co. as we go into a second drinks break of the innings
188/4 in 29 overs; target 271
- Oct 27, 2023 08:34 PM IST
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: EDGE AND… survives!
Twice in one over, Wasim jr. finds the edge of Miller. A fielder is placed at first slip after the first edge flies for four. It doesn't make much of a difference, as the second edge flies high above the fielder for another boundary. PAK need a wicket and they need it quick
180/4 in 28 overs; target 271
- Oct 27, 2023 08:28 PM IST
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: WOW!
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: As the commentator on-air says… IT'S MILLER TIME AT THE CHEPAUK! A second six for Miller – again against Usama Mir. Fuller and Miller goes the same direction as his previous six. This one flies 92m!
168/4 in 27 overs; target 271
- Oct 27, 2023 08:22 PM IST
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: 50 for Markram
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: With a boundary placed perfectly between backward point and short third man, Markram reaches his half-century. It was a legbreak pitched up outside off from Mir, spinning away. Markram played a deceptive shot, sending the drive off a thick outside edge into the gap.
154/4 in 25 overs; target 271
- Oct 27, 2023 08:18 PM IST
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: Tight over
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: Tight over from Wasim jr as he concedes only one. The pacer relies on short length against the left-handed Miller and the SA batter chooses not to unleash too hard until the last ball. However, the fielder at cover intercepts and there's no run
146/4 in 24 overs; target 271
- Oct 27, 2023 08:12 PM IST
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: Miller arrives in style
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: Full from Usama Mir and Miller gets under the ball and sends it brilliantly over deep midwicket for a six. 9 runs off the 23rd over
145/4; target 271
- Oct 27, 2023 08:06 PM IST
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: OUT!
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: BIG WICKET! Klaasen is out! Usama Mir is everywhere; this time, he picks a brilliant catch and Mohammad Wasim jr. picks his second wicket of the night.
136/4 in 21.4 overs; target 271
- Oct 27, 2023 08:03 PM IST
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: Klaasen joins Markram
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: Klaasen starts Usama Mir's second over -- and innings' 21st -- with a massive six. A full toss from Usama and Klaasen gives it the treatment it deserves. 9 off the over
134/3 in 21 overs; target 271
- Oct 27, 2023 07:56 PM IST
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: Klaasen joins Markram
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: Heinrich Klaasen receives a rousing reception as he joins Markram at the crease
- Oct 27, 2023 07:53 PM IST
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: WICKET!
Usama Mir, arriving as a concussion substitute, strikes immediately! van der Dussen is trapped in front of stumps and he takes the review.
The SA batter, however, is dismissed by the barest of margins. The ball barely kisses past the leg-stump and hence, it's umpire's call.
121/3 in 18.5 overs; target 271
- Oct 27, 2023 07:47 PM IST
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: Both batters settling in
Easy singles on offer for both batters, and frustratingly repetitive captaincy call from Babar. No pressure on either of the two batters as there are no close-in fielders to stop the singles, or urge the batters to go big.
118/2 in 18 overs; target 271
- Oct 27, 2023 07:38 PM IST
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: Shadab out of the game!
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: Bad news for Pakistan. Shadab won't be returning to the field. Usama Mir is stepping in as his concussion substitute. Shadab suffered a head injury while attempting to make that stop, and the medical staff recommends a replacement for him.
- Oct 27, 2023 07:37 PM IST
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: Good comeback from Haris
5 singles off the over from Haris, and deceives van der Dussen on the final ball. The delivery was full, and after landing, it got some movement away. It managed to elude van der Dussen's bat as he extended it towards the ball.
107/2 in 15 overs; target 271
- Oct 27, 2023 07:30 PM IST
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: Another six
Nawaz is brought back into the attack but no change in intent for Markram. A loose delivery from Nawaz and the SA batter goes back in his crease, creates space and pulls the ball brilliantly over midwicket for a six.
102/2 in 14 overs. target 271
- Oct 27, 2023 07:26 PM IST
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: Markram in a hurry…
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: A brilliant upper-cut that goes for a six, and a swing-and-a-miss two balls later against Haris Rauf. Markram is in a hurry it seems...
93/2 in 13 overs. target 271
- Oct 27, 2023 07:22 PM IST
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: Markram takes on Wasim
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: Two fours and a double from Markram off Wasim jr's last three balls. That has been the problem with Pakistan. A few good balls, followed by a couple of lose deliveries that allow batter to open their arms and break free of the shackles.
85/2 in 12 overs; target 271
- Oct 27, 2023 07:17 PM IST
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: What a shot!
A beautiful cover drive from Markram against Haris Rauf – his first four of the innings. Full from Haris and Markram pounces on it, dispatches it with absolute disdain and ball races towards the boundary. Haris bowls a fierce bouncer on very next ball and gives the SA batter a stare. It's heating up in Chennai!
74/2 in 11 overs, target 271