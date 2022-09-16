Watch: Mohammed Kaif incredibly dismisses Thisara Perera in Legends League Cricket match; his reaction is absolute gold

A number of former cricketing stars assembled on Friday to take part in a special match in the Legends League Cricket in Kolkata. The India Maharajas, led by Harbhajan Singh, took on Jacques Kallis' World Giants in a T20 game in commemoration of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations – the 75 years of Indian independence. Kallis had won the toss and opted to bat in the game but it was captain Harbhajan who rolled back the years to dismiss the South Africa legend.

However, the stunner actually came in the 16th over of the match, when Mohammad Kaif – known largely as a batter during his playing days – incredibly dismissed Thisara Perera. Kaif had come in to bowl after Ashoke Dinda, who originally began the 16th over, had to walk off after four deliveries due to some pain in his thigh.

Kaif, filling in for two deliveries, conceded a six off his first as he came around the wicket against the Sri Lankan Perera. However, Kaif changed the side and bowled wide outside the off-stump; Perera, in a bid to go for another big hit, swings his bat hard but fails to find any timing. He was caught by Parvinder Awana.

Earlier, It was Pankaj Singh who gave the India Maharajas their opening breakthrough when he removed Hamilton Masakadza on 18 off 15 deliveries. Kevin O'Brien reached his half-century in 29 deliveries and was eventually dismissed on 52 off 31 balls, while Kallis scored 12.

The India Maharajas side includes players like Virender Sehwag, Parthiv Patel, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, and Sreesanth among others. The World Giants, meanwhile, boast of Muttiah Muralitharan, Monty Panesar, Fidel Edwards and Tim Bresnan in a star-studded bowling lineup.

