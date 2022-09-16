Herschelle Gibbs offers crucial advice to out-of-form Babar Azam ahead of T20 WC: 'That will improve his strike rate'

Pakistan captain Babar Azam had a poor run in the Asia Cup 2022 where he scored just 68 runs in six matches at a poor average of 11.33. The 27-year-old's dismal performance has become a cause of concern for the Pakistan team ahead of the T20 World Cup, and some of the side's former cricketers have also expressed doubts over Babar's captaincy in addition to his low scores in the continental tournament.

Earlier this week, former South Africa cricketer Herschelle Gibbs also spoke about Babar's current performances. The retired South African took to Twitter to express his opinion.

Also read: Australian team always said to each other, 'don't speak to him because...': Lee's fascinating revelation about Tendulkar

“If Babar adds one or two more attacking options to his game, his strike rate will improve and be even more effective,” Gibbs wrote on the microblogging site.

If babar adds one or two more attacking options to his game his strike rate will improve and be even more effective😉 https://t.co/8Bcv4amqdo — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) September 16, 2022

Meanwhile Pakistan have announced their squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia. The Pakistan selection committee kept its faith in the opening duo of Babar and Mohammad Rizwan for the coveted tournament in October-November later this year.

"You are talking about breaking up the best opening pair in world cricket. They are our strongest point and the numbers show they have scored runs with great consistency. I understand reservations about their strike rate but you will see improvements in it," Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim had said in a statement earlier this week.

Babar who was earlier the No.1 T20I batter in the world, has dropped down to third place in men's T20I player rankings after his poor performance in Asia Cup. The Pakistan captain's performances will remain key to the side's outings at the T20 World Cup later this year.

The right handed opener has a great chance at returning to form in the England tour of Pakistan where the visitors will play seven T20Is. The first T20I between the two teams will be held on September 20, Tuesday in Karachi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON