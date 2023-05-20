Watch: Dhoni's cheeky reply to Danny Morrison's bizarre 'you are qualified' query in do-or-die IPL 2023 tie vs DC

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are playing their final league game of the IPL 2023 season on Saturday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi against Delhi Capitals with the aim to make it to the playoffs. They presently stand second in the points table behind defending champions and Qualifier 1 bound Gujarat Titans, with seven wins in 13 games. However, they head into the game on the back of a loss against Kolkata Knight Riders at home last week. (DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023)

Despite the pressure of qualification for the playoffs and for guaranteeing themselves a top-two finish in the table with third-placed Lucknow Super Giants up in action in the second game on Saturday, CSK skipper MS Dhoni maintained a cool and composed figure. And that clearly reflected from the cheeky reply he gave to a rather bizarre question from presenter Danny Morrison after winning the toss in the match against Delhi.

Having won the toss, Dhoni opted to bat first at the ground with net run rate effect in mind as well given that LSG will play the evening game.

The former New Zealand cricketer then asked, “Simply equation, you win and you are there. You are qualified, right?”

Dhoni smiled and then replied saying: “We've been trying to win games right from the first game.”

Watch the video here…

"We're playing the same XI, it's a balanced eleven and we don't need to make many changes. Day game, the pitch will also slow down as the match progresses, that's the reason we wanted to bat first. In a tournament like this, we'll have good and bad games, need to take the learnings from every game and that's want I want the youngsters in the team to learn," Dhoni then added.

Delhi just made two changes for the match - "Lalit Yadav comes in, so does Sakariya. Ishant goes out," said DC skipper David Warner.

Teams:

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Rilee Rossouw, Yash Dhull, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

