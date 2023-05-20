DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: After Punjab, Warner and Co. look to jolt CSK's play-offs hopes
DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings. Follow Today's IPL Match cricket scorecard
DC vs CSK Live Cricket Score IPL 2023: After enduring a major blow to Punjab Kings, who now are out of the play-offs race, Delhi Capitals will look to do the same when they host Chennai Super Kings in the first double header on Saturday. CSK are placed second on the table but are yet to qualify for the playoffs and will leave no stones unturned in the clash against DC, who could prove to be their major roadblock. A defeat will not end CSK's hopes but it will make things difficult for the MS Dhoni-led outfit, with the challenge for the remaining three play-offs slot getting intense. Catch the LIVE updates of Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023:
Follow all the updates here:
May 20, 2023 01:00 PM IST
DC vs CSK Live Cricket Score IPL 2023: Is CSK at advantage
The biggest advantage for Chennai will be the slow nature of the track at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, something that we've witnessed throughout the season.
If we look at CSK's spin threat they have world-class spinners in the form of Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali. Maheesh Theekshana too will play a key role and it will be interesting to see how Delhi Capitals approach CSK's spin trio.
May 20, 2023 12:46 PM IST
DC vs CSK Live Cricket Score IPL 2023: What's at stake for CSK
CSK are currently placed second on the points table with 15 points from 13 games. If they lose against Delhi Capitals it will hurt them a lot in the race for play-offs and they will heavily rely on others to help their case.
A win, on the other hand, will confirm them a play-off spot but whether they'll finish second or third will depend on the outcome of the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders, which will be played later in the day.
CSK net run rate at the moment is 0.381, much better than Lucknow's 0.304, who also have the same number of points.
May 20, 2023 12:32 PM IST
DC vs CSK Live Cricket Score IPL 2023: Probable XIs
Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Phil Salt (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (c and wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande
May 20, 2023 12:13 PM IST
DC vs CSK Live Cricket Score IPL 2023: Here we go!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings, which will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The match will start at 3:30 pm IST and the toss will take place half an hour earlier. Stay tuned for all the updates on the match!