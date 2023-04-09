Watch: Dhoni's stunning act for out-of-form Suryakumar in viral video leaves MI fans hopeful of star batter's comeback

2022 was an unforgettable year for Suryakumar Yadav, who was redefining T20 cricket with his explosive hitting and unorthodox strokeplay. Even amid Mumbai Indians' struggle, Suryakumar had stood out and later donning the Indian jersey, he rose to top of the ICC rankings in the international format. India hence wanted to cash in on the star batter's form and rewarded him with opportunities in Test and ODIs, and while it did not go the way expected, it left Suryakumar affected.

Suryakumar Yadav with MS Dhoni

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In his Test debut in the spin-friendly Nagpur track, Suryakumar managed only eight runs. India then gave him a golden chance of pushing his case for the ODI World Cup amid Shreyas Iyer's injury concerns, but the batter pulled off a forgettable streak of three golden duck dismissals in the three matches against Australia at home.

ALSO READ: 'He knew that on such wickets...': Ravi Shastri gives cracking verdict on MS Dhoni's captaincy in IPL Clasico vs MI

Suryakumar was expected to shrug off the poor run with the start of IPL 2023. But even in his favourite format, the looked to struggle as he managed scores of 15 and 1 in his first two matches for Mumbai, leaving many worried.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, Mumbai Indians fans are been hopeful of a turnaround after a video of Suryakumar went viral after the match between MI and CSK where India legend MS Dhoni took out time post the Wankhede clash to engage in a long discussion with the out-of-form batter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Saturday, in the post-match press conference, Mumbai Indians (MI) head coach Boucher opened up on Suryakumar’s struggles.

Suryakumar Yadav with MS Dhoni

"Surya is an extremely talented cricketer, one of the world's best T20 players, if not the best. He has not had the weight of runs of late but he is a fantastic player. Hope he can come good for us in the near future. I don't want to put too much pressure on him. We’ll back him and try set him some new challenges to get his mind off his own game if that’s what will help him to try get some good form going into the middle and end stages of the tournament," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON