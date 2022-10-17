Watch: Naseem Shah’s searing delivery uproots Phil Salt’s off stump during Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup warm-up

Building momentum for Pakistan's T20 World Cup opener vs India, Naseem Shah proved his dominance in his side's warm-up game vs England in Brisbane, on Monday. With England chasing a target of 161 runs, the young pacer sent a searing straight length delivery to opener Phil Salt in the second over. Such was the sheer pace, that the batter failed to connect and it swung to go past to uproot the off stump!

Here is a video of Naseem's searing delivery which dismissed Salt:

An unbeaten knock of 45 runs off 24 balls by Harry Brook helped England successfully chase down their target, reaching 163 for four in 14.4 overs, winning by six wickets. Naseem finished the match with his one dismissal in three overs and conceded 31 runs.

Initially, Pakistan posted 160 for eight in 19 overs. Opener Shan Masood top-scored with a knock of 39 runs off 22 balls, including seven fours. Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Wasim also made notable contributions with knocks of 22 runs and 26 respectively. David Willey was in good bowling form for England and took two wickets. Meanwhile, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan and Liam Livingstone bagged a dismissal each.

The 19-year0old will be aiming to replicate his fine form from this year's Asia Cup in Australia. Other than impressing with the ball, he also proved his mettle with the bat to smack two back-to-back sixes in the last over of the Super 4 match vs Afghanistan in the Asia Cup, as Pakistan qualified for the final.

Also, he received plenty of praise from former Australia pacer and Pakistan bowling coach Shaun Tait. Tait said, "Pakistan fast bowlers have their natural abilities. They like to keep things simple but they’ve got so much ability and have a lot of flair. So, that’s already ingrained in these guys."

"In some ways, he reminds me of myself when I was a younger cricketer. He’s sort of free-spirited. But I wasn’t as intelligent. I think you’ve all seen his natural abilities and skill with the new ball", he further added.

