Watch: Lyon's epic 'Santa's present' sledge to Dean Elgar after freak survival draws absolute gold reply from SA captain

Published on Dec 26, 2022 09:24 AM IST

The talk of the first two sessions has been South Africa captain Dean Elgar's freak survival to a Boland delivery which led to a Christmas sledding from Nathan Lyon. But the batter's response to it was absolute gold.

ByHT Sports Desk

The Boxing Day Test between Australia and South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground saw an exciting start with the hosts running through the top-order and reducing the tourists to five down before the stroke of lunch. Mitchell Starc picked two wickets while Scott Boland and Cameron Green struck once. However, the talk of the first two sessions has been South Africa captain Dean Elgar's freak survival to a Boland delivery which led to a Christmas sledding from Nathan Lyon. But the batter's response to it was absolute gold.

It happened in the first ball of the 13th over of the innings. Boland dished out a back-of-a-length delivery down the channel and Elgar defended it down near his feet. The ball rolled back and hit the stumps, but did not dislodge the bails. Elgar survived an early scare and could have become Boland's second victim in just four deliveries, with South Africa having lost opener Sarel Erwee in the 11th over for just 18 runs.

Lyon, who was stationed at point when Boland was bowling, walked up to Elgar and said. “I reckon that’s your Santa present….That’s Santa coming late I reckon."

Elgar fired back “I’ve been a good boy” before Lyon doubled down.

“Never. You’re never on the good list," Former Australia cricketer Mark Waugh, who was commentating on air, reacted to the sledging.

Shortly after, Elgar reached the milestone of 5000 Test runs with a boundary against a Boland delivery. However, he was unfortunately run out a few overs later, in a brain-fade moment, walking back scoring just 26 off 68.

South Africa ended the first session at 58 for four. Kyle Verreynne and Marco Jansen then stitched a steady fifty-run stand off 100 deliveries to take the tourists to 117 for five before lunch.

South Africa are aiming level the series after having lost by six wickets in the series opener in Gabba, a match that lasted for just two days.

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

