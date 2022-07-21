Watch: Navdeep Saini takes five-fer on County debut, receives ovation from Kent players; Fan says 'build him a statue'

Navdeep Saini is spending his summer playing red ball cricket in England, representing Kent in the division one of the County Championships. He made his debut for the county side in their match against Warwickshire, and shined, picking up 5 wickets in the first innings. Saini made his red-ball debut for India in the famous Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia, playing in the all-important Sydney and Brisbane Tests.

One of India's quickest bowlers, Saini's progress has often been curtailed through injury or a relative lack of control, when bowling high pace. He would hope that experience in the swinging conditions in England would help him with the latter.

It was definitely a top-quality spell from Saini, as he bowled a probing and dangerous Test match line, inducing plays and misses, and edges to gather his wickets. He dismissed Chris Benjamin to get himself going, before removing Dan Mousley and Michael Burgess for ducks. He would return to clean up the tail, playing a major role in restricting Warwickshire's lead to just 60 runs after Kent had a disappointing first innings.

Watch Saini's five-wicket haul:

Here's how fans reacted to Saini's feat:

Kent also shared a picture of Saini receiving an ovation from his fellow teammates following the end of the innings:

Saini last played international cricket for India on the tour of Sri Lanka in 2021, where he was part of a secondary unit under the captaincy of Shikhar Dhawan. To earn a spot in the scheme of things on the international level, he will be eager to prove himself in the eight-game spell with Kent, split between three First Class matches and five matches in the Royal London One-Day Cup.

Navdeep Saini follows in the footsteps of legendary Indian batter and current head coach Rahul Dravid in representing the team based in Canterbury, and is one of the four Indian players spending the summer in England, alongside Cheteshwar Pujara, who scored a double century for Sussex, Washington Sundar, who himself took a 5-fer for Lancashire, and Umesh Yadav at Middlesex. Krunal Pandya will also join these ranks, representing Warwickshire.

Kent currently sit in eighth in a 10-team division, and will be hoping a capped Indian player's inclusion will spur them on to better results in the remainder of their games. They go into day 3 leading by 138 runs, with 6 wickets in the bank.

