Watch: Netherlands player's epic message to Babar after stunning SA win goes viral post Pakistan's semis qualification

Netherlands sent South Africa packing from the T20 World Cup as they won by 13 runs in the Super 12 match on Sunday. Later in the day, Pakistan cruised into the semi-final with a thumping win over Bangladesh by five wickets. South Africa's loss also meant that Team India qualified for the semi-final.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The matches of South Africa vs Netherlands and Pakistan vs Bangladesh were both played at Adelaide Oval. After Netherlands' win over South Africa, the Dutch players came across Babar Azam and Co. who were coming in the field. One of the Netherlands player appealed to Babar "Hey! make sure you win(against Bangladesh), so that we finish fourth(on the points table)." The video of the exchange soon got viral on social media.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

And it so happened that Netherlands finished fourth on the points table in Group 2 and directly qualified for next T20 World Cup.

ALSO READ: 'How about India vs Pakistan final': Ex-players react as Babar Azam's men beat the odds to reach T20 World cup semis

Earlier, South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl first. Netherlands got a great opening start as they scored 58 runs without losing any wicket in 8.2 overs. South Africa all-rounder Aiden Markram broke the opening partnership as he dismissed Stephan Myburgh after a well made 37 runs off 30 balls. Other Dutch batters batted well in the middle order and took the total to 158/4 in 20 overs.

In reply, South Africa didn't have the best of start as they lost both openers by the end of powerplay. Middle order batters Rilee Rossouw and Aiden Markram tried to build a partnership but Rossouw got out after making 25 runs and Proteas were 64/3 in 9.3 overs. As the required run rate climbed up, South Africa lost wickets in quick succession and were tottering at 120/7 in 17.3 overs. For the tail enders, reaching the target became too tall a ask and Proteas innings ended at 145/8 in 20 overs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Bangladesh batted first and scored 127/8 in 20 overs, with opener Najmul Hossain Shanto scoring a half century. In reply, Pakistan had the perfect start as their openers scored 57 runs in 10.2 overs. Then Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan were dismissed in quick succession. But the middle order helped chase the target as Pakistan cruised into the semi-final.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON