'How about India vs Pakistan final': Ex-players react as Babar Azam's men beat the odds to reach T20 World cup semis

Published on Nov 06, 2022 03:18 PM IST

Pakistan managed to sneak through to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup after beating Bangladesh in what ended up being a virtual quarter-final for both teams after South Africa's stunning loss to Netherlands.

Pakistan players celebrate after the T20 World Cup cricket match against Bangladesh in Adelaide, Australia, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/James Elsby)(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

Pakistan fans may have started the day thinking that they would have to hope for a major upset in India's match against Zimbabwe after they hopefully see their team beat Bangladesh in the 2022 T20 World Cup. They ended up getting far more than they would have ever dared to hope with South Africa sinking to a 13-run defeat to the Netherlands, which made India's match result inconsequential for Pakistan and their match against Bangladesh becoming a virtual quarter-final.

During the game itself, Shaheen Afridi finally seem to have recovered from his injury as he took his first-ever T20I four-wicket haul to restrict Bangladesh to a score of 127/8. Pakistan, however, struggled in the chase with openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan not able to score freely in the first 10 overs. In the end, Shan Masood calmly saw Pakistan over the line and the team are for now top of the Group 2.

Former players from both India and Pakistan were ecstatic with how the team managed to reach the final, even hoping for a final between the two arch-rivals.

P

