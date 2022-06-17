Watch: Netherlands' players help security, groundstaff in searching for ball from trees after Malan slams it out of park

England took on the Netherlands in the first of three ODIs in Amstelveen on Friday. The Netherlands, led by Pieter Seelaar, opted to bowl and Jason Roy's cousin, Shane Snater knocked his stumps to give the visitors an early blow. Roy departed on merely 1 in the second over of the game. However, Philip Salt and Dawid Malan stabilized the English innings following the setback, and during his blazing knock, one of Malan's sixes went so far that even the Netherlands' fielder had to come and help the ground staff find the ball in the woods!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: 'I got dropped from Indian team. Was picked for India A, only to be carrying drinks there as well': Ex-India cricketer

The English batter made an aggressive start to his innings and while Philip Salt scored a century (122), the left-handed Malan played a brilliant supporting role at the other end.

Watch:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The three-match series marked the start of Matthew Mott’s tenure as England's white-ball coach, with the world champions playing their first ODI in nearly a year.

With Jonny Bairstow’s test duties ruling him out of the series, Phil Salt was chosen to open alongside Jason Roy for England, which went with an all left-arm fast bowling attack.

The only times the teams had previously met in ODIs were at the Cricket World Cup.

The other matches in the series are on Sunday and Wednesday.

Another English team is taking on New Zealand in the three-Test series, led by Ben Stokes. The series had also marked the beginning of the tenure for Stokes as Test captain, as well as Brendon McCullum as the coach in the longest format of the game.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

England registered emphatic wins in both the Tests to seal the series; while the side defeated the Kiwis by five wickets in the first game, Jonny Bairstow's incredible century knock in the second innings aided the hosts to another five-wicket win at the Trent Bridge.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON