'I got dropped from Indian team. Was picked for India A, only to be carrying drinks there as well': Ex-India cricketer

Over the years, Indian cricket has been blessed with some terrific bowlers. After the likes of Kapil Dev, Bishan Bedi and other legendary bowlers were prominent figures in the 1970s and 80s, the 1990s saw the emergence of fast bowlers Javagal Srinath, Venkatesh Prasad and Ajit Agarkar, along with spin maestro Anil Kumble. But while these names went on to achieve greatness and become an integral part of the Indian cricket, many at the same time, faded away.

One such former India quick is Salil Ankola. The former Mumbai fast bowler, who made his India debut in 1989 along with Sachin Tendulkar, played one Test and 20 ODIs for the national team before losing his way.

"There were times I would be dropped from the Indian team and get picked for India A, only to be carrying drinks there as well," he told Cricbuzz. "From 2001 onwards, I was totally off cricket. One big mistake I did in 2001 was that Sony offered me a job in cricket and I refused. I don't know why. I don't know why I took such a stupid decision, but I just refused. Maybe I was so put off by cricket that I stopped watching the game.

In 2010, Ankola endured turmoil in his personal life. After separating from his first wife and kids, the former India quick turned into an alcoholic. After a decade of rehab and a desire to get his life back on track, Ankola turned a corner and he returned to the game he once loved by becoming Mumbai’s chief selector last year.

"I was almost 52 then. Once you cross 50, your perception changes. I don't know how and why, but it does. You realize that you were adamant about so many things but those things actually didn't make sense. They are only troubling you. Like my example of not wanting to go back to cricket. But in the bargain, I was actually missing cricket," he said.

With the help of his former teammates, Ankola slowly bonded back with the game that made him a star in the first place.

"I wanted to come back as a coach. But when I had a look at what the scenario was, I realised coaching was not my cup of tea. Coaching in the 1990s and coaching now, there is a massive difference. I had even enrolled at NCA for Level 2 coach, but then I wrote to Rahul [Dravid] and said that I won't be able to come because I don't see myself as a coach. I don't have so much patience, I'm a very short-tempered guy," pointed out Ankola.

