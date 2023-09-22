Watch: On-field umpire comes up with John Cena’s iconic ‘you can’t see me’ gesture in Caribbean Premier League

WWE ring has been quite familiar with John Cena’s ‘you can’t see me’ gesture. Field of cricket has now witnessed the star wrestler’s iconic gesture. The unexpected incident took place during the first Qualifier between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) yesterday.

The Caribbean Premier League umpire copied John Cena's gesture.

Guyana skipper Imran Tahir made a huge appeal on the first ball of the fifth over after Trinbago opening batter Mark Deyal tried to play a sweep shot. But Dayal failed to read Tahir’s delivery properly and as a result the ball went on to hit his pads. The on-field umpire, however, gave it not out, signaling that he could not see what happened because Tahir was obstructing his view. In a bid to convey his message, the on-field umpire came up with John Cena’s popular ‘you can’t see me’ gesticulation.

The footage went viral on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, in no time. Social media users reacted to the now-viral video wholeheartedly. “Umpire was in joke mood,” wrote one person.

This social media user hilariously replied, “I was waiting for umpire's call on review decision.”

Another person jokingly wrote, “Tahir should do Rock’s celebration now.”

A section of social media expressed its love for John Cena. Coming back to on-field developments, Umpire’s unusual response did turn out to be quite funny but Tahir was focused on the outcome of the game. Without spending much time, the South Africa international straightaway opted for the Decision Review System (DRS). Tahir’s conviction proved to be correct as replays suggested that there was no bat involved and three reds came up on the ball tracking. Tahir earned his solitary wicket of the fixture having dismissed Deyal for 15. Tahir finished the game with figures of 1/30 in 3.1 overs.

Earlier, batting first, Guyana Amazon Warriors put up a defendable total of 166/7 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. Opening batter Saim Ayub emerged as his side’s highest scorer with a fine knock of 49. Wicketkeeper Azam Khan also played a crucial role having scored 36 runs off 27 balls. Terrance Hinds and Waqar Salamkheil claimed two wickets each for Trinbago Knight Riders.

The target did not prove to be challenging for Trinbago who scored the winning runs quite comfortably with 11 balls to spare. For Trinbago, Chadwick Walton remained unbeaten having scored 80 runs off 57 balls. The seven-wicket victory helped Trinbago in becoming the first team to qualify for the CPL 2023 final.

Guyana Amazon Warriors will get another chance to secure a berth in the final as they will face Jamaica Tallawahs tonight in the second Qualifier.

