Watch: Bizarre Labuschagne stumping sparks confusion; lucky Ashwin picks first ODI wicket after 611 days in IND vs AUS

All eyes were on Ravichandran Ashwin as he made his ODI return after 20 months in the opening match of the three-match series against Australia at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. While some backed the move to go back to the veteran spin-bowling all-rounder amid the injury concern of Axar Patel with a possible World Cup appearance on the line, while few questioned the logic behind it with the move happening so close to the event. But Ashwin completed a rather decent return to the format with an economical 10-over quota which included a rather fortunate dismissal in the his penultimate over. (India vs Australia Live Score 1st ODI 2023) Ravichandran Ashwin picked his first ever ODI wicket in 611 days

It happened in the 33rd over of the match when Ashwin was up against Marnus Labuschagne, who looked well set to complete his half-century and put Australia in a decent spot in the match. Ashwin dished out a tossed up delivery with the ball turning in as the Australia No. 4 executed the reverse sweep. However, the batter got it off his splice, leaving an opportunity for a catch out dismissal by wicketkeeper KL Rahul. But it turned out to be a missed opportunity as it hit the keeper's pads and then ricocheted onto the stumps.

Was there a stumping? The commentators on air looked confused at what had unfolded as so did Ashwin as there was a soft appeal from the Indian players. The decision was immediately sent upstairs and a replay from both sides showed that Labuschagne's backfoot was on the line when the ball hit the stumps and it light up. The stump camera was also used to check that there was no part of the foot inside the crease and hence Labuschagne was adjudged out as he walked back for 39 off 49, leaving Australia four down for 158.

Watch the video here…

With the fortunate dismissal, Ashwin picked up a wicket on his ODI return. It was his first dismissal in the format in 611 days, having last picked up a wicket in January 19 of 2022 in the opening ODI match of the tour of South Africa in Paarl. where he had dismissed Quinton de Kock.

Ashwin eventually finished with 1 for 47 in 10 overs where he was smashed for two boundaries, by Steve Smith and Labuschagne and two sixes - Smith and David Warner.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON