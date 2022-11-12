Watch: Pakistan media manager intervenes after Babar Azam totally uncomfortable by question on IPL before T20 WC final

After one month of riveting action and umpteen thrillers, it all boils down to the final match of the T20 World Cup 2022 which will be played between Pakistan and England. Both teams will be aiming for their second T20 World Cup trophy with Pakistan having won in 2009 and England a year later. Ahead of the blockbuster final at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, Pakistan captain Babar Azam took the presser to answer questions pertaining to the team's preparation for the summit clash, but there was a certain question that left him totally uncomfortable and needed the Pakistan media manager to intervene.

During the press conference, Babar was asked the Indian Premier League (IPL) and whether the Pakistan player are contemplating participating in the league in the future in a bid to benefit their game.

“Talk about the benefits of playing the IPL, is that something you feel would have helped you and your team and is that something you have any hope for in the future?,” asked the journalist.

Babar was left stupefied by the question and immediately turned to the Pakistan media manager who was standing to his right. He responded saying, “We are taking questions on the World Cup final at the moment.”

Pakistan have not been part of the IPL since the 2009 season. They only played in the inaugural edition of the tournament before political tension between the two countries barred them from IPL participation.

Babar also talked about the miraculous turn around in Pakistan's fate in the last couple of days at the T20 World Cup. "I'm more excited than nervous since we've performed well in our last three matches. It is no doubt that pressure exists but it can only be suppressed with confidence and belief in ourselves. And for good results it is impertinent that one must do so," he said.

