Watch: Pakistan's Haider Ali accidentally hits Aleem Dar during PAK vs ENG 6th T20I, video goes viral

Pakistani batter Haider Ali accidentally struck umpire Aleem Dar after playing a pull shot during the 6th T20I between Babar Azam-led Pakistan and Moeen Ali's England at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday. Batting first in the penultimate clash of the seven-match series, Pakistan were reduced to 26-2 inside the first 4 overs of their innings. Joining forces with skipper Babar, star batter Ali scored his first boundary when Richard Gleeson was brought back into the attack to bowl the final over of the Powerplay.

Treating the next delivery in a similar manner, Ali pulled the short ball with hopes of earning back-to-back boundaries in the 6th over. However, Ali's bid was thwarted by Dar, who copped a nasty blow on his legs. "What happened to his reflexes," the match commentator quipped after the incident. Umpire Dar was seen rubbing his leg after taking a nasty blow on his body during the 6th T20I between the two teams.

Though Dar was quick to turn his head away, the ball dipped and ended up hitting the match umpire. The official social media handle of Pakistan Cricket posted a video of the incident on Twitter. Umpire Dar officiated the entire match after the lucky escape. Talking about the match, Ali scored 18 off 14 balls while Iftikhar Ahmed chipped in with 21-ball 31 against the visitors.

Pakistan skipper Babar emerged as the top scorer for the hosts in the absence of in-form batter Mohammad Rizwan. The Pakistani skipper smashed 87* off 59 balls to help the hosts register a competitive total of 169-6 in 20 overs. Babar also became the joint-quickest batter to complete 3,000 T20I runs in the same contest. However, Babar's batting masterclass went in vain as Philip Salt-inspired England crushed Pakistan by 8 wickets. With the win, Moeen & Co. have levelled the series 3-3 in Lahore.

