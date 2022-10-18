Watch: Pathum Nissanka’s unbelievable ‘Shaktiman shot’, batter falls over and also loses shoe during T20 World Cup match

Pathum Nissanka was in good batting form as he smacked 74 runs off 60 balls to help Sri Lanka post 152 for eight in 20 overs vs UAE, in their T20 World Cup group stage match at the GMHBA Stadium in Victoria. Such was his grit and determination that he made sure to make almost every single delivery count and it was proved in the 18th over with a ‘Shaktiman shot’. In the first delivery of the over, he received a slow delivery from Zahoor Khan, pitched outside off. The Sri Lankan batter threw so much weight through the stroke that he even lost his show while pivoting through to make contact. He also tumbled over on impact and managed to see it through backward square for a four!

Here is the video of Nissanka's unbelievable 'Shaktiman shot':

Reacting to the video, one fan commented, “Foot shot”.

Another fan wrote, "Jutaa khol shot".

While another said, "Shaktiman shot".

Meanwhile, another fan quipped, "He is flying".

In total, the opener hammered six fours and two sixes. Meanwhile, Dhananjaya de Silva also made a crucial contribution of 33 runs off 21 balls, including three fours and a maximum.

Nissanka finally lost his wicket in the second-last delivery of the innings. Receiving a delivery from Zahoor, he lofted it through inside-out on the up through the off side, where Basil Hameed took a diving catch at mid-off. The innings also saw UAE leggie Karthik Meiyappan take a hat-trick, dismissing Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka and Dasun Shanaka.

