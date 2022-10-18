Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Watch: Pathum Nissanka’s unbelievable ‘Shaktiman shot’, batter falls over and also loses shoe during T20 World Cup match

Updated on Oct 18, 2022 04:16 PM IST

Pathum Nissanka showed his grit and creativity with a ‘Shaktiman shot’ during Sri Lanka's ongoing T20 World Cup match vs UAE. During the shot, he also fell over and lost his shoe.

Pathum Nissanka attempted a ‘Shaktiman shot’ during Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup match vs UAE.(Instagram)
ByHT Sports Desk

Pathum Nissanka was in good batting form as he smacked 74 runs off 60 balls to help Sri Lanka post 152 for eight in 20 overs vs UAE, in their T20 World Cup group stage match at the GMHBA Stadium in Victoria. Such was his grit and determination that he made sure to make almost every single delivery count and it was proved in the 18th over with a ‘Shaktiman shot’. In the first delivery of the over, he received a slow delivery from Zahoor Khan, pitched outside off. The Sri Lankan batter threw so much weight through the stroke that he even lost his show while pivoting through to make contact. He also tumbled over on impact and managed to see it through backward square for a four!

Here is the video of Nissanka's unbelievable 'Shaktiman shot':

Reacting to the video, one fan commented, “Foot shot”.

Another fan wrote, "Jutaa khol shot".

While another said, "Shaktiman shot".

Meanwhile, another fan quipped, "He is flying".

In total, the opener hammered six fours and two sixes. Meanwhile, Dhananjaya de Silva also made a crucial contribution of 33 runs off 21 balls, including three fours and a maximum.

Nissanka finally lost his wicket in the second-last delivery of the innings. Receiving a delivery from Zahoor, he lofted it through inside-out on the up through the off side, where Basil Hameed took a diving catch at mid-off. The innings also saw UAE leggie Karthik Meiyappan take a hat-trick, dismissing Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka and Dasun Shanaka.

HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

