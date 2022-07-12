Watch: Play halted after Rohit Sharma's pull shot for six hits young spectator in the crowd during India vs England ODI

Play was stopped very briefly after Rohit Sharma's flat six hit a young girl in the crowd during the first ODI between India and England at The Oval in London on Tuesday. The incident took place in the fifth over of the Indian innings when Rohit unleashed his favourite pull shot off the bowling of David Willey. The ball connected the middle of the bat and flew towards the crowd position towards fine leg. Immediately after six was signalled, the camera panned towards the crowd, where a man was seen consoling a little girl in his arms and rubbing her back, probably due to the impact of the ball hitting her. Also Read: India vs England 1st ODI Live Score

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It was then when the cricketers took a moment to possibly check if everything was right, stopping play for a few seconds. On air commentators Ravi Shastri and Atherton confirmed that the ball had indeed hit someone in the crowd. "It seems someone in the crowd may have gotten hit by this six from Rohit Sharma. Fingers crossed… nobody is hurt," said Atherton. To it, Shastri said: "Yes, looks that way. The way Rohit is looking towards that area, he might have got the message it's probably hit someone".

Check the below thread…

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The camera then once again turned towards the same section of the crowd where the man continued to console the girl, with another person checking on her near the temple area. Even a couple of medic were seen running along the boundary ropes, probably to check on the girl. Thankfully, the delay wasn't for long, indicating that everything was fine. Rohit and his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan went on to add a fifty-plus partnership to give India a strong start in their chase of 111.

The pair of Dhawan and Rohit completed 5000 runs opening the innings for India together joining the legendary duo of Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly. It was almost not to be as Dhawan was nearly run out first ball of the innings without facing a ball. Rohit called for a quick run, to which Dhawan responded late. And had it been for a half-decent throw, it would have been curtains. England, after being put in to bat, were skittled for 110, their lowest ODI total against India thanks to Jasprit Bumrah's career-best 6/19 and Mohammed Shami's three wickets.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON