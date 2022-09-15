Watch: Radha Yadav shows incredible athleticism to effect run out, grab stunning catch in IND W vs ENG W 2nd T20I

Smriti Mandhana hit a stroke-filled unbeaten fifty after off-spinner Sneh Rana picked up three wickets to drive India women to a clinical eight-wicket win over England in the second T20I and level the three-game series 1-1. Rana was the wrecker-in-chief for India returning with fine figures of 3 for 24 from her four overs, as her spell helped limit the home side to 142 for six. Renuka Singh and Deepti Sharma also picked up one wicket apiece but it was Radha Yadav who made heads turn with her sensational fielding show at County Ground, Derby.

In the third over, Radha ran around the sweeper cover region to not only save a boundary but also inflict a run-out. She quickly threw the ball to skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who passed it to wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh with England's Alice Capsey stranded in the middle of the pitch.

Almost five overs later, Radha grabbed a sensational diving catch while charging in from long-on. Bryony Smith perished in her attempt to loft Rana but not timing the shot, as Radha held on to the ball after landing on her elbows.

England kept losing wickets at regular intervals but Freya Kemp (51 not out off 37 balls) and Maia Bouchier (34 off 26) shared 65 runs for the sixth wicket to resurrect their innings. India, in response, rode on Mandhana's 79 not out in 53 deliveries. Young Shafali Verma also scored 20 at the start and added 55 runs with Mandhana in the first six overs.

Skipper Harmanpreet scored 29* off 22 balls after she joined Mandhana. The pair put on unconquered 69 runs for the third wicket to complete the formalities as India reached 146 for two in 16.4 overs.

"I'm really happy, we played well. Everyone was looking forward to winning today, that's something I'm happy about. We do have plans for all batters, but it was important that we executed them, the fielders supported the bowlers well," Harmanpreet said after the match.

"We are improving as a fielding side, the way Radha fielded, she got injured in the last game, I'm happy with her effort today. Whenever we bat together (herself and Smriti), we have the confidence, we can calculate the approach well, the right-left combination is always a positive for us," she added.

Mandhana, whose sparkling 79 comprised 13 fours, said the aim was to come back stronger and level the series. She also claimed the Player of the Match award.

"We were keen to come back stronger and level the series. I was pushing myself and happy that I could contribute to the victory. Good weather to bat (in England), before the CWG games, I think I found the going touch.

"Player of the Match - In T20 cricket, you'd look to try and get a good start to the team. Happy to contribute to the team," she said in the post-match presentation.

