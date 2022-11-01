Watch: Rahul Dravid can't stop laughing at chief selector's comment on T20 World Cup, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant

India head coach Rahul Dravid could not stop laughing when a journalist asked him about the chairman of selectors, Chetan Sharma's 'we will win the World Cup' comment while announcing the squads for New Zealand and Bangladesh tours. Sharma announced four squads - for the New Zealand ODIs and T20Is and for the Bangladesh ODIs and Tests - on Monday. While there were a lot of questions on reasons for not picking the likes of Prithvi Shaw, Hanuma Vihari and Sarfaraz Khan, there were a few questions on India's performance, team selection in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia.

Sharma was asked whether Rohit Sharma and Co. are doing the right thing by preferring Dinesh Karthik over Rishabh Pant as India's keeper-batter. The former India pacer said he would not like to comment on selection in the middle of a tournament but added that India are playing well and are poised to win the World Cup.

"Tournament k andar selection committee ko koi comment nahi karna chahie. (I shouldn't comment on selection during a tournament) That is the call of the captain, coach and team management. After the World Cup, when we sit and discuss, I will definitely comment on that. It will be wrong for me to say anything in the middle of the tournament. I'm with the team. I'm watching. We are performing brilliantly and we will win the World Cup," Sharma said during a virtual press conference.

Referring to the same, a journalist asked Dravid about his thoughts, to which the former India captain gave a rational answer but not before he had a wholehearted laugh.

Watch Video: Rahul Dravid laughs at Chetan Sharma's comment about T20 World Cup

Journalist: "Yesterday to a particular question on Rishabh Pant and DK, he said "no worries, no problems India is going to win the World Cup."

Rahul Dravid: "I haven't heard what he said but I'm glad that he's confident. We need to play well to win the World Cup. We've started well. A little bit of a disappointing game in Perth (vs South Africa). We fought really well. A little bit of luck here and there (things could have been different. We've made a few mistakes as well. It's really a question of winning the next four games to win the World Cup."

After beating Pakistan and the Netherlands, India lost to South Africa in the Super 12 stage. They now need to beat Bangladesh and Zimbabwe to qualify for the semi-finals.

