Ravindra Jadeja back as India announce ODI, Test squads for Bangladesh tour; Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli return

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been included in India's squads for their upcoming tour of Bangladesh. Jadeja had missed out on the ongoing T20 World Cup with a knee injury that required surgery. He has now been included in both the Test and ODI squads for the tour which will will start with the ODI series on December 4 and is scheduled to end with the second Test on December 26.

Jadeja has been recuperating at the National Cricket Academy since the surgery that took place during the 2022 Asia Cup, in which he turned up for India only in their first two matches against Pakistan and Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been rested from the ODI squad. Pandya is set to lead India in their away T20I series against New Zealand that will take place shortly after the ongoing T20 World Cup. Captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have both been rested for the New Zealand tour but they both return for the entirety of the Bangladesh tour. Among other returnees is Deepak Chahar, who has been included in the ODI squad. A back injury had led to Chahar being ruled out of the T20 World Cup.

ALSO READ | Umran Malik returns as Hardik Pandya named India captain for New Zealand T20Is, Shikhar Dhawan to lead in ODIs

Rajat Patidar, who had received his maiden international callup for the series against South Africa earlier this month, has also been included in the ODI squad. Patidar had not been able to make his debut during the home series against South Africa.

Meanwhile, ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah remains out of contention after missing out on the T20 World Cup with a back injury in what was seen as a major blow for India. BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma has admitted that Bumrah had been hurried back into action before the tournament and the management is willing to take time with him now.

“He will be back soon. Hoping we will play for India again soon. We hurried Jasprit Bumrah before the T20 World Cup and you saw what happened. So we want to be patient now. NCA team is looking after him well. Right now, we are a little cautious about including Bumrah. When we rest a player, there is a reason behind it,” he said.

This will be the first time since 2015 that India tour Bangladesh. It is also the first time they are playing a Test series consisting of more than one matches in the country since January 2010. Bangladesh are yet to beat India in the longest format of the game.

The tour starts with the ODI rubber in Mirpur that will be played from December 4 to 10. This will be followed by two Test matches, the first of which will be played in Chattogram from December 14. The tour returns to Mirpur for the second Test scheduled to be played from December 22 to 26.

Squad for Bangladesh Tests: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

Squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Yash Dayal

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON