Watch: Rahul Dravid, Ishan Kishan's animated reactions in dressing room during Siraj's last over in Ind vs WI 1st ODI

That Rahul Dravid can show emotions when his team is in a tight situation is no secret now. The former India captain and current head coach, who is generally reserved in his expressing his feelings, was fully animated when the first India-West Indies ODI at Port of Spain reached the last over with both sides having an equal chance to win the match. West Indies needed 15 runs in the last over with big hitters Romario Shepherd and Akeal Hosein at the crease when India's stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan threw the ball to Mohammed Siraj. Generally, an Indian captain would have a Jasprit Bumrah or Bhuvneshwar Kumar or Mohammed Shami to do the job at such a stage in the match but Dhawan had none of them. Siraj, who had never been in such a situation in an international match before, was his best bet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Siraj started the over well with a dot and a leg bye but his third ball went for a boundary. The right-arm seamer wasn't at fault as he had nailed almost a perfect yorker but Shepherd got an inside edge and the ball raced to the fence. With 10 needed off 3 balls, the tension was rising. It was seen in the dressing rooms too.

Head coach Dravid was seen having an animated discussion with batting coach Vikram Rathour while opener Ishan Kishan was busy cheering Siraj. Barely a few metres to the left of India's dressing room, the West Indies players were also not far behind. Upbeat by the streaky boundary, they were egging Shepherd on to hit the winning runs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch: Rahul Dravid, Ishan Kishan's animated reaction in the dressing room during Siraj's last over

Siraj's fourth delivery was another good yorker aimed at his pads, but the big all-rounder managed to sneak a couple. In the next ball, Siraj missed his mark by some distance and if it wasn't for keeper Sanju Samson, it would have resulted in four wides.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The equation boiled down to five runs off the last ball. Siraj this time hit his mark and Shepherd failed to connect. They ran a bye but India won the match by three runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Kishan and others in the dressing room jumped in joy while the Indian cricketers ran towards Siraj to congratulate the pacer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON