Watch: 'Rather have young boys face them': Karthik's big remark on 'finisher' role resurfaces in Aakash Chopra's video

In June earlier this year, Dinesh Karthik made a sensational comeback to the Indian team after consistent performances in the 2022 Indian Premier League. Karthik has featured in all of India's T20I matches since making his return in the first game of the series against South Africa in June, having scored 186 runs in 13 innings. He has played the role of finisher in each of those T20Is, and is also a part of the side in the upcoming Asia Cup, scheduled to start on August 27 in the United Arab Emirates.

Karthik's phenomenal comeback is celebrated my fans and former cricketers alike, especially because the India veteran had taken to commentary last year after being ignored for selection for two years running. Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra on Friday posted a video narrating the return of Karthik, and also re-shared his interview with the India wicketkeeper-batter from August 2021. During the interaction, Karthik touched upon a number of details including his decision to play as a finisher.

“I'm just a normal person who would like to play for the country. What I've realised is, when I'm playing for a team, I've always wanted the team to win. I've tried and figured out what's the best place for me to bat. Even if I play for Tamil Nadu, I don't bat 3 or 4. In Syed Mushtaq Ali, or if I go in Ranji, I play 5 or 6,” Karthik had told Aakash in the interview.

“I've done my bit at the top of the order and that's the easier role to do. I'd rather have young boys face the easier overs and I try to push myself to do things that are slightly harder for the young boys.”

Karthik, then, gave an example of his time at Kolkata Knight Riders. The wicketkeeper-batter was the skipper of the Knight Riders in the 2018, 2019 and 2020 seasons.

When I came, there was Shubman Gill who was up and coming, it would be unfair to go and tell him to do tough things. Nitish Rana, even now, he would rather bat at 3 or opening rather than bat 5 and 6. He struggled in Sri Lanka when he had to bat in the lower order. It is a skill by itself. So, I would rather and put myself up there, because I practiced so hard for it," said Karthik.

