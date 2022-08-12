'I always used to think, 'If I get chances in Indian team, I will...'': India youngster reflects on impressive comeback

Team India will return to action on August 20 when the side takes on Zimbabwe in a three-match ODI series. The side had registered a comprehensive 3-0 victory in the ODIs against West Indies last month under the captaincy of Shikhar Dhawan, and while the veteran opener had originally been given the leadership role for Zimbabwe series, the BCCI on Thursday announced a last-minute inclusion of KL Rahul as skipper. This also meant that one of the side's youngsters, who had a rather impressive outing against the Windies, might be on the bench for Zimbabwe ODIs – Shubman Gill.

Gill had registered scores of 64, 43, and 98* in three matches against West Indies, and was named the player of the series. During an interaction with News24, Gill spoke in detail about his return to the team and the consistency in his opportunities in the Indian team.

“My IPL (2022) season was very good. I didn't get consistent opportunities in white-ball cricket in Indian team, because we had so many good players. So I always used to think, 'If I get consistent opportunities in the Indian team, I'll be able to make a mark'. That was the only thing in my mind, that when I get the chances, I back myself and give my full efforts to cement my place,” Gill said.

“When we went there (West Indies), we couldn't practice on the field because it rained for two days in a row. In fact, we only got to see the wicket on match-day. When I saw the wicket, I thought, 'this is good' and that I have to make full use of my opportunity. I just had to play my natural game, and I got good runs in the first game so it gave me confidence. The thing was to keep that momentum,” the Indian opener further said.

Apart from Gill, Rahul, and Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad has also been selected as one of the openers for the side in the upcoming three-ODI series against Zimbabwe. Barring Rahul, all the remaining three players are only part of the ODI setup so far.

