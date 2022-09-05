Watch: Ravi Bishnoi imitates 'The Afridis' in savage celebration move post Babar Azam's wicket in India vs Pakistan game

Team India faced a five-wicket loss to Pakistan in their first Super 4 match in the 2022 Asia Cup on Sunday. The Rohit Sharma-led side, being invited to bat first, scored a strong 181/8 in 20 overs – however, Pakistan rode on the contributions from Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz, with Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah producing key cameos to take the side to victory. However, there were some positives for India even in the defeat – while Virat Kohli continued to show glimpses of his return to form, youngster Ravi Bishnoi produced a brilliant bowling outing.

The 22-year-old Bishnoi, playing in his first match against Pakistan, registered figures of 1/26 in his four overs, taking the important wicket of Babar Azam to strike an early blow in the Pakistan innings. While the India-Pakistan clash remains a high-pressure one, Bishnoi showed no signs of it getting on his nerves as he followed the dismissal with a savage celebration.

As Babar handed an easy catch to India captain Rohit Sharma, Bishnoi let both his arms out, imitating ‘The Afridis’ – Shahid and Shaheen.

Watch:

However, Babar's wicket didn't deter the Pakistan side as Rizwan stood strong, scoring 71 off 51 deliveries while Nawaz, who was promoted at no.4 in the batting order, smashed a brilliant 42 off just 20 balls – hitting six fours and two sixes.

In fact, following the game, Indian captain Rohit Sharma also lauded the Pakistan duo for its brilliant performance in the game.

“It's a high-pressure game we know that. You've got to be at it every time. A game like that can take a lot. We were calm even when there was a partnership between Rizwan and Nawaz. But that partnership obviously went a little long and they batted brilliantly,” said Rohit in the post-match presentation.

“Games like this can bring the best out of them if they deliver. These are the games that can make them. They've done it in the past. There's a class in the other team as well. And we're not surprised with that. We understand the pitch gets slightly better in the second innings.”

