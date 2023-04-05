Watch: 'Remember Umran told me, 'Whenever we meet, I'll hit you for 3 sixes...'': Chahal's savage reply to SRH pacer

Rajasthan Royals had made a winning start to the 2023 Indian Premier League last week, when the side defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. The side enjoyed an impressive batting performance; the Royals became the first team to go past the 200-run mark in the ongoing edition, as it put 203/5 in 20 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, and Sanju Samson – the side's top-3 batters – scored brilliant half-centuries. The bowlers, then, stepped up with Yuzvendra Chahal standing out with four wickets to his name, as the RR restricted Sunrisers to 131/8.

Yuzvendra Chahal; Umran Malik(IPL)

Chahal produced a phenomenal outing in the game, registering figures of 4/17 as he took the important wickets of Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Adil Rashid, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. At one stage in the run-chase, it looked difficult for SRH to even cross the 100-run mark but Abdul Samad (32*) and Umran Malik (19* off 7 balls) had a late blitzkrieg in the innings to take the side to a respectable score.

Following the game, the official Twitter account of Rajasthan Royals posted a video which featured the players travelling after the win, and Yuzvendra Chahal made a rather interesting revelation in the video. Chahal took his fourth wicket on the fifth ball of his final over of the innings and had an opportunity to take a five-wicket haul; however, Umran Malik, the new batter, successfully defended the delivery.

When Chahal was asked on whether it was a missed opportunity, the leg-spinner made a big revelation. “Alright Yuzi bhai, tell me one thing. You took four wickets yesterday, and it would've been five if Umran bhai hadn't defended it. What would you like to tell him?” the host asked Chahal.

The leg-spinner, in turn, replied, “Nothing much. I remember he told me, 'whenever I'll meet you, I'll hit you for three sixes. But he didn't... very bad,” leaving the anchor in splits.

Watch:

Rajasthan Royals face Punjab Kings in their second match of the season in Guwahati, which will be their home ground in two of their seven matches at home.

