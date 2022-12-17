Watch: Ponting leaves Twitter stunned with incredible prediction of Jansen's dismissal by Lyon on air during Gabba Test

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Dec 17, 2022 02:14 PM IST

On Saturday, Ponting left internet stunned once again when he predicted the when and how of Marco Jansen's dismissal of Nathan Lyon during the first Test match between Australia and South Africa in Brisbane.

ByHT Sports Desk

It is not the first time that former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has wowed viewers with his incredible ability to predict wickets. He had done this a few years back during the Border-Gavaskar series, accurately predicting Prithvi Shaw's wicket and on Saturday, he left internet stunned once again when he predicted the when and how of Marco Jansen's dismissal of Nathan Lyon during the first Test match between Australia and South Africa in Brisbane.

With South Africa tottering at 132 for five, Ponting, during his commentary, predicted the entire scene of how Lyon could pick his wicket and much to the viewers' delighted, it happened in the exact same manner.

“Talk about the build-up of pressure that Mitchell Starc has created on Jansen,” Ponting said on Channel 7. “Quite often it can have an effect that the wicket will fall at the other end. Nathan Lyon is halfway through his fourth over. Only given up the eight runs, they’ve got mid-on three-quarters of the way back. They are tempting him with a build-up of pressure to try and hit over the top.”

And it happened exactly as predicted by Ponting. In the very next ball, Jansen stepped out of the crease to take on Lyon and slog the delivery over mid-wicket, but ended up miscuing the shot in the air. Cameron Green made an easy run from short mid-wicket to complete the dismissal. Jansen went back scoring just two runs.

Ponting was immeditaley praise by fellow commentator Tim Lane. “Well done, Ricky. Exactly as foretold. Lyon takes the wicket. And South Africa now with a lot of work to do. 6/132,” he said.

Talking about the match, Australia folded South Africa for just 152 runs with Mitchell Starc and Lyon picking three wickets each. South Africa pacers then replied back in stunning fashion, sending the top three back for just 27 runs inside the first 10 overs before a valiant half-century from Travis Head left the hosts seven runs behind South Africa's first-innings total, at the close of Day 1.

