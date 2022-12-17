Home / Cricket / Golden duck, big fish, brute pace!: South Africa pacers give perfect reply after Australia bowl them out for 152 - Watch

Golden duck, big fish, brute pace!: South Africa pacers give perfect reply after Australia bowl them out for 152 - Watch

Published on Dec 17, 2022 12:33 PM IST

After being folded for 152, the Temba Bavuma-led side gave a perfect reply to the Aussies as the pacers ripped into the Australia top three, dismissing them inside the first 10 overs for just 27 runs.

ByHT Sports Desk

South Africa had the worst of starts on Day 1 of the opening Test match against Australia in Brisbane on Saturday. The tourists were bowled out for just 152 runs with Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon picking three wickets apiece while Pat Cummins and Boland picked two each. However, the Temba Bavuma-led side gave a perfect reply to the Aussies as the pacers ripped into the Australia top three, dismissing them inside the first 10 overs for just 27 runs.

Kagiso Rabada struck in the very first ball of the innings, dismissing David Warner for a golden duck and adding to his lean patch. Rabada banged it short, leaving Warner awkward in defense, as the lobs bounced up straight, lobbed it straight to fielder at short leg. South Africa couldn't have asked for a better start.

Marnus Labuschagne then looked to rebuild Australia's innings alongside Usman Khawaja, but their resistance lasted only 48 deliveries. In the ninth over of the innings, Marco Jansen got the big fish. The pacer left a bait with an outside off delivery that was shaping away. Labuschagne went chasing and in a bid slightly poked at it, edging it straight to Dean Elgar at second slip. He walked back scoring just 11.

In the very next over, Khawaja was undone by the brute pace of Anrich Nortje. The pacer got the extra bounce onto the off stump as Khawaja is squared up. He edged the delivery straight towards third slip where Simon Harmer completed the dismissal comfortably, and handing South Africa a third wicket.

Earlier in the day, Cummins' gamble to bowl first after winning the toss paid off as the Aussies folded South Africa for just 152 runs before Tea on Day 1. Starc, Cummins and Boland struck early, leaving South Africa reeling at 27/1, before Kyle Verreynne (64) and Bavuma (38) stitched a 98-run stand for the fifth-wicket to stem the flow until the middle session.

Starc eventually ended the solid stand by dismissing Bavuma before Lyon ran through the middle order with three quick wickets.

