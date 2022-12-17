Watch: Pant redeems himself with Dhoni-style stunner after dropping easy catch during 1st Test vs Bangladesh

After opening the gates after lunch with the wicket of Najmul Shanto, Umesh Yadav had a shot at claiming his second wicket in the first Test match between India and Bangladesh in Chattogram on Saturday, but wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant reacted late and dropped an easy catch. Nine balls later, Pant redeemed himself with an absolute MS Dhoni-like stunner behind the stumps to give India a sixth wicket in the second innings of the match. (INDIA VS BANGLADESH LIVE SCORE DAY 4, 1st TEST)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The dropped opportunity came in the 87th over of Bangladesh's chase of 513 runs. Mushfiqur Rahim was squared up by the outside-off delivery from Umesh that had straightened up a bit. The batter poked at it, leaving Pant with the remainder of the task. But the wicketkeeper was late in reacting and hence failed to grab it after making a dive towards his right. The ball hit him on his fingers, but was undone by poor footwork on it.

Nine balls later, Pant had an opportunity to redeem himself when Axar Patel bowled a fuller delivery to tempt Nurul Hasan is stepping out of the crease for the shot. The batter advanced out of his crease, but the ball spun away and went past the bat. He immediately dragged his back leg back into the crease, but Pant was lightning quick with the stumping.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Watch: Rishabh Pant saves Virat Kohli and India from glaring error, KL Rahul in disbelief as Umesh strikes

Former India selector Saba Karim, who was part of the commentary panel during that dismissal, compared Pant's stumping to that of legendary wicketkeeper MS Dhoni, hailing that the youngster is fast approaching that level.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about the match, Bangladesh openers Najmul Shanto and Zakir Hasan stitched a record 124-run stand before the hosts lost wickets at quick intervals. Bangladesh now have only four wickets in hand with well over 200 runs to chase in Chattogram.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON