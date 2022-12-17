India vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st Test Day 4: BAN post 272/6 at Stumps, match set for Day 5 thriller vs IND
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: India are defending a target of 513 runs vs Bangladesh on Day 4 of the ongoing first Test match, at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong, on Saturday. Catch Live Updates of India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 along with Live Score.
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test 2022 Live Updates: Chasing 513 runs, Bangladesh posted 176 for three in 71 overs at Tea vs India, and are now building momentum in the final session on Day 4 of the ongoing first Test match at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Saturday. Currently six wickets down, Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan are currently batting for the hosts and looking to keep their wickets in the final session. Nurul Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim were the latest batters to depart, after falling to Axar Patel in the same over. Meanwhile, Zakir Hasan lost his wicket to R Ashwin after his debut century. Umesh Tadav removed Najmul Hossain Shanto, who registered 67 runs off 156 balls. Yasir Ali (5) was dismissed by Axar Patel and Litton Das (19) fell to Kuldeep Yadav. On Day 3, India earlier declared after reaching 258 for two, building on their first innings total of 404. Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara were in top form and smacked tons, with the latter remaining unbeaten. Gill hammered 110 runs off 152 balls, packed with 10 fours and three sixes. Meanwhile, Pujara slammed an unbeaten knock of 102 runs off 130 balls, including 13 fours. Meanwhile for Bangladesh, Khaled Ahmed removed KL Rahul and Mehidy Hasan dismissed Gill. On Day 4, focus will be on the Indian bowlers, with the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Ravichandran Ashwin aiming to dominate. Follow India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Live Score
Follow all the updates here:
-
Dec 17, 2022 04:04 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: No run, STUMPS!
Ashwin tosses it up and Mehidy defends it. Its stumps on Day 4!
BAN: 272/6 (102), TARGET: 513 | STUMPS
-
Dec 17, 2022 03:55 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: No run, BAN 271/6 (99), Target 513
Kuldeep tosses it up, spins from outside off. Mehidy trickles it to backward square leg. No run.
BAN: 271/6 (99), TARGET: 513
Minimum overs remaining: 2
-
Dec 17, 2022 03:52 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: SWEPT FOR A SIX!
A full delivery by Kuldeep, on the stumps. Shakib has room to manufacture a sweep over deep midwicket for a six!
-
Dec 17, 2022 03:49 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: OVER EXTRA COVER!
A poor delivery by Kuldeep and Shakib clatters it over extra cover for a four!
BAN: 264/6 (97), TARGET: 513
Minimum overs remaining: 5
-
Dec 17, 2022 03:41 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: Minimum overs remaining - 7
A length delivery by Kuldeep, around off. Mehidy glances it to point. No run.
BAN: 257/6 (95), TARGET: 513
Minimum overs remaining: 7
-
Dec 17, 2022 03:39 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: TWO FOURS!
TWO FOURS IN THIS OVER!
In the final delivery, Kuldeep sent a googly and Mehidy outside edged it between the wicketkeeper and slip for a four!
In the third delivery, he hammered it through mid-off for a four!
BAN: 253/6 (93), TARGET: 513
-
Dec 17, 2022 03:18 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: OUT!!! AXAR PATEL STRIKES AGAIN!
A full delivery by Axar, and Nurul tries to tap it but is beaten! He goes out of the crease and Pant dislodges the bails! OUT!
Nurul st Pant b Axar 3 (3)
BAN: 238/6 (88), TARGET: 513
Minimum overs: 13
-
Dec 17, 2022 03:16 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: OUT!
A length delivery by Axar, around middle and off. Mushfiqur tries to defend but outside edges it to the off stump! OUT!
Mushfiqur b Axar 23 (50)
BAN: 234/5 (87), TARGET: 513
-
Dec 17, 2022 02:50 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: No run, minimum overs remaining - 20
A full delivery by Axar, and Mushfiqur inside edges it to short fine leg. No run.
BAN: 220/4 (82), TARGET: 513
Minimum overs remaininig: 20
-
Dec 17, 2022 02:44 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: SIX! FOUR!
It is a full delivery by Axar, on off. Shakib slams it over long-on for a six!
In the previous delivery, he takes a good length ball planted outside off, for a four to long-on!
-
Dec 17, 2022 02:37 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: OUT!! FINALLY! ZAKIR HASAN DEPARTS! WHAT A KNOCK!
A loopy full deliver by Ashwin, on middle and off. Zakir tries to defend but inside edges it off his pad to the first slip. His bat was on the off stump. Kohli dives to catch it! The umpire seemed unsure but Zakir walks off!
WHAT A KNOCK!
Zakir c Kohli b Ashwin 100 (22)
BAN: 208/4 (78.2), TARGET: 513
Minimum overs remaining: 23.4
-
Dec 17, 2022 02:30 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: FOUR! ZAKIR HASAN GETS HIS DEBUT TON!
A full delivery by Axar, on middle. Zakir slams it past short fine leg for a four! GETS HIS DEBUT TON!
BAN: 207/3 (77.2), TARGET: 513
Minimum overs remianing: 24.4
-
Dec 17, 2022 02:28 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: SIX!
A loopy full delivery by Kuldeep and Zakir clobbers it over the bowler for a six!
-
Dec 17, 2022 02:17 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: FOUR! TO DEEP MIDWICKET!
A full delivery by Kuldeep, and Mushfiqur wants to attack! He smacks it to deep midwicket. Umesh from deep squre is running to stop it to his left, but can't stop it. FOUR!
-
Dec 17, 2022 02:14 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: No run, BAN 185/3 (74), TARGET 513
A full delivery by Ashwin, towards off. Zakir taps it back. No run.
BAN: 185/3 (74), TARGET: 513
Minimum overs remaining: 28
-
Dec 17, 2022 02:13 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: FOUR!
A full delivery by Ashwin, outside off. Mushfiqur skies it over midwicket for a four!
-
Dec 17, 2022 02:09 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: The action resumes!
Zakir and Mushfiqur to resume batting for Bangladesh. Ashwin to bowl for India.
-
Dec 17, 2022 01:46 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: THAT'S TEA!
A full delivery by Kuldeep, outside off. Zakir taps it to extra cover, who stops it. No run.
It's Tea now!
BAN: 176/3 (71), TARGET: 513
Minimum overs remaining: 31
-
Dec 17, 2022 01:44 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: OUT!!! KULDEEP YADAV REMOVES LITTON DAS!
A googly by Kuldeep and Litton tried to launch it but times it poorly. He directs it to Umesh, at long on, for simple catch! OUT!
Litton c Umesh b Kuldeep 19 (59)
-
Dec 17, 2022 01:33 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: LEADING EDGE!
Ashwin pitches it outside leg. Zakir doesn't connect well, inside-edges it over silly point. No run.
BAN: 171/2 (68), TARGET: 513
Minimum overs remaining: 33
-
Dec 17, 2022 01:15 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: FOUR!
A full delivery by Kuldeep, around off. Zakir launches it over mid-off for a four! SHOTTT!
-
Dec 17, 2022 01:13 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: FOUR! TO THE SQUARE LEG BOUNDARY!
A full delivery by Ashwin, outside off. Litton sweeps it to the square leg boundary for a four!
BAN: 158/2 (63.1), TARGET: 513
Minimum overs remaining: 37.5
-
Dec 17, 2022 01:01 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: PAST THE WIDE SLIP!
A short length delivery by Siraj, outside off. Zakir slaps it past the wide slip for a four!
-
Dec 17, 2022 12:30 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: No run, BAN 139/2 (54), TARGET 513
A full delivery by Axar, on off. Litton blocks it to silly point!
BAN: 139/2 (54), TARGET: 513
-
Dec 17, 2022 12:26 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: FOUR! TOP SHOT!
A short delivery by Axar, outside off. Zakir pulls it wide of the fielder in the deep for a four! INTO DEEP SQUARE LEG!
-
Dec 17, 2022 12:13 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: OUT! YASIR ALI DEPARTS!
A good length delivery by Axar, on middle and off. Yasir gets beaten and it hits the stumps!
Yasir b Axar 5 (12)
BAN: 131/2 (50), TARGET: 513
-
Dec 17, 2022 12:10 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: INSIDE EDGED! BAN 130/1 (49), TARGET 513
A full delivery by Umesh, close to off. Yasir inside edges it to the gap between second slip and fourth slip. FOUR!
BAN: 130/1 (49), TARGET: 513
-
Dec 17, 2022 12:05 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: OUT! UMESH YADAV STRIKES!
India finally have their breakthrough!
A good length delivery by Umesh, wide of off. Shanto gets an outside edge to Kohli's right. He tries to catch it but it pops out. Pant is tehre to tumble to his left and catch it one-handed!
Shanto c Pant b Umesh 67 (156)
-
Dec 17, 2022 11:56 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: No run, BAN 124/0 (45), TARGET 513
A good length delivery by Umesh, outside off. Shanto defends it with ease.
BAN: 124/0 (45), TARGET: 513
-
Dec 17, 2022 11:51 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: Two runs
A good length delivery by Umesh, angling in to the pads. Shanto directs it to backward square leg for a double.
-
Dec 17, 2022 11:47 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: No run, BAN 120/0 (43), TARGET 513
A full length delivery by Umesh, into off. Shanto defends it back.
BAN: 120/0 (43), TARGET: 513
-
Dec 17, 2022 11:43 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: The action resumes!
Shanto and Zakir come back to resume batting. Umesh to bowl for India.
-
Dec 17, 2022 11:05 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: No run, Lunch
A full delivery by Axar, on the stumps. Shanto blocks it! LUNCH TIME NOW!
BAN: 119/0 (42), TARGET: 513
-
Dec 17, 2022 10:54 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: FOUR!
A full delivery by Kuldeep, on the pads. Zakir sweeps it to the right of short fine leg for a four!
-
Dec 17, 2022 10:52 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: One run, half-century for Zakir Hasan on debut!
A full deivery by Axar, on the stumps. Zakir taps it to mid-on for a single. A half-century for him on his debut!
BAN: 113/0 (39.3), TARGET: 513
-
Dec 17, 2022 10:51 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: FOUR!
A poor delivery by Axar and Zakir hammers it past midwicket for a four!
-
Dec 17, 2022 10:17 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: One run, half-century for Najmul Hossain Shanto!
A full delivery by Ashwin, around off. Shanto taps it to covers for a quick single. Half-century for Shanto!
-
Dec 17, 2022 10:08 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: No run
A full delivery by Ashwin, on the stumps. Zakir glances it to short midwicket. No run.
-
Dec 17, 2022 09:46 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: SMACKED TO DEEP BACKWARD SQUARE LEG!
A short delivery by Umesh and in middle and leg. Shanto pulls it to the right of the fine leg fielder and it goes to deep backward square leg for a four!
-
Dec 17, 2022 09:44 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: FOUR! OVER COVER!
A full delivery by Ashwin, tossed up on middle and off. Zakir goes inside out and launches it over cover for a four!
-
Dec 17, 2022 09:37 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: No run
A full delivery by Ashwin, close to off. It turns away and Zakir lets it go.
-
Dec 17, 2022 09:32 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: FOUR!
Umesh sends it wide of off and its short in length. Zakir times it to perfection and directs it past gully for a four!
-
Dec 17, 2022 09:31 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: No run, BAN 58/0 (17.3), TARGET 513
A short delivery by Siraj and outside off. Zakir evades it. No run. Also this is Bangladesh's highest opening stand vs India in Tests.
BAN: 58/0 (17.3), TARGET: 513
-
Dec 17, 2022 09:21 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: Two runs
A full delivery by Ashwin, down leg. Shanto paddle sweeps it behind wicket and past fine leg for a double.
-
Dec 17, 2022 09:18 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: Back-to-back fours!
A full delivery by Siraj, into the pads. Shanto slams it past square leg and fine leg for a four!
In the previous delivery, he drove a full ball between the bowler and mid-on for a four!
-
Dec 17, 2022 09:14 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: One run, BAN 44/0 (13.5), Target 513
A full delivery by Siraj, wide outside off. Shanto drives it past mid-off's right for a single. Ashwin dives to save a boundary!
BAN: 44/0 (13.5), TARGET: 513
-
Dec 17, 2022 09:07 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: No run
A full delivery by Siraj, angling in. Shanto glances it to square leg. No run.
-
Dec 17, 2022 09:06 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: One run
A leg-side delivery by Kuldeep, Shanto guides it to mid-wicket. One run.
-
Dec 17, 2022 08:59 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: The action begins!
Shanto and Zakir to continue the chase for Bangladesh. Kuldeep to bowl for India.
-
Dec 17, 2022 08:29 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: Focus on IND bowlers
Focus will be on Indian bowlers, who will aiming to get wickets from the get-go and avoid any strong partnerships. During the first innings, Kuldeep took five wickets and Siraj took three.
-
Dec 17, 2022 08:04 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: 'There weren't any different thoughts', says Shubman Gill
Gill, who got his maiden Test ton on Day 3, said, "I personally thought it (maiden Test century) was long time coming for me. Today it was all about getting the difficult situation out of the way. There weren't any different thoughts (while batting in the 90s). For me, it was about how to play according to the field and then be able to score runs. It was very instinctive (to hit a couple of boundaries and get to the milestone). When the bowler came round the wicket, there was gap between third man and point. I hadn't played it the whole innings."
"And once the field came in, I went over the fielders. When lunch happened, I was batting around 13. When I'd faced 100 balls, I was 70-odd, it's about pacing the innings. You got to know when to attack as a batter. (The century) Means a lot to me, my family and my friends who have supported me. Special moment for any player - getting the maiden century here means a lot to me", he further added.
-
Dec 17, 2022 08:03 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan aim for momentum
With Bangladesh at 42/0, Shanto and Zakir will be aiming to build momentum. Shanto remained unbeaten on Day 3 and has registered 25 runs off 42 balls, including three fours. Meanwhile, Zakir bagged 17 runs off 30 balls, packed with three fours.
-
Dec 17, 2022 07:57 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: Hello and good morning everyone!
Hello and good morning everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of Day 4 of the ongoing first Test match between India and Bangladesh, straight from Chittagong. Stay tuned folks, for some exciting cricket!