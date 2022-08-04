Watch: Rishabh Pant's golden reaction after fan repeatedly shouts ‘I love you’

The Indian cricketers had a gala time both on and off the field in the Caribbean. After clean sweeping the West Indies 3-0 in the ODIs, India took a 2-1 lead in the five-match T20I series. After they beat the hosts by seven wickets in the third T20I in St Kitts, a number of Indian cricketers including Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav decided to delight the crowd by signing autographs and clicking selfies. Also Read | 'He'll be future world no.1 in T20s. Come on Chetan, take his name': Srikkanth's bold remark on 'outstanding' India star

It was during then one a fan started shouting "I love you" when Pant was signing the miniature bats and hats. The India wicketkeeper-batter ignored it first but after repeated chants, he was seen posing a sheepish smile.

The likes of Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, R Ashwin, Suryakumar and Pant have been obliging fan requests throughout the tour, much to the delight of their fans.

India won the third T20I quite comfortably riding on a 44-ball 76 from Suryakumar that helped the visitors chase down 165 in 19 overs.

Beaten in the final over of the second match a day earlier when their batting failed to fire consistently, India looked focused and purposeful from the start of their innings with the only concern being over the fitness of the captain.

Rohit Sharma was forced to retire in the second over after it appeared that he hurt his lower back attempting a violent swing to the on-side.

However Yadav, given free reign to play his shots from ball one, then dominated an 86-run stand with Shreyas Iyer (24) which effectively ended the match as a contest.

An unbeaten 33 from Rishabh Pant then formalised the win. "When Rohit went inside it was important for someone to bat through to the 17th over but I was still able to be myself and express myself," said Yadav.

"I really loved it because I have done it in the IPL (Indian Premier League) as well. I just backed myself and enjoyed it."

Sharma subsequently indicated that the injury was not as serious as it first looked and he expects to be fit for the last two matches.

West Indies' quest to challenge the Indian batting line-up hinged on Mayers' aggression at the start of the match with the left-hander, like Yadav, belting eight fours and four sixes before becoming the second wicket for Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the 17th over.

However, no one else in the batting order managed any meaningful contribution as India's bowlers picked up wickets at important stages to thwart the home side's best effort at posting a formidable total.

