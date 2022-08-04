'He'll be future world no.1 in T20s. Come on Chetan, take his name': Srikkanth's bold remark on 'outstanding' India star

Since the last T20 World Cup, India have featured 11 fast bowlers, with the audition continuing for the final squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. Few were included on the back on their brilliant show in the 2021 IPL, while two new names were added to the list after the 2022 edition on the tournament. And former India captain and ex-chief selector, Krishnamachari Srikkanth, has been thoroughly impressed by one of the last two pacers which were added to the list of contenders and urged incumbent chief selector Chetan Sharma to pick him for the T20 World Cup while making a bold prediction.

Srikkanth was immensely in praise for Arshdeep Singh, who had impressed veterans and experts of the game with his ability to bowl yorkers at will and ice-cool approach in the death overs during the IPL 2022. But the 23-year-old only managed to make his debut in the England T20I series last month. Since then, he has played four T20I innings for India, picking six wickets at just 6.51.

Five of those wickets have been picked in the death overs where he conceded at just 6.35 runs per over and with a boundary almost every 13 balls. Among India bowlers who have delivered at least five overs in the death since the last T20 World Cup, Arshdeep has the best economy rate.

Speaking on Fan Code before the start of the third T20I match between India and West Indies, Srikkanth made a bold prediction on the youngster saying that he will lead the T20I charts in the future and urged Chetan Sharma to pick the bowler for the T20 World Cup.

“He will be the future world no.1 in T20Is. He is simply outstanding. Arshdeep Singh! Make a note of it. He will be in the T20 World Cup team. Come on Chetu, please take his name also,” he said.

With Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah a certainty for the World Cup, Arshdeep will face stiff competition from Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Deepak Chahar and Mohammed Shami.

