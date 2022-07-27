‘Jab captain ka hi Wi-Fi...’: Pant's priceless reaction to Rohit's internet troubles during viral Instagram live

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant took the internet by storm with an impromptu live session on Instagram on Tuesday. While many familiar faces like MS Dhoni, Ishant Sharma, and Yuzvendra Chahal joined the session briefly, captain Rohit Sharma and batter Suryakumar Yadav remained constant for the most part. Towards the early part of the video, Rohit was seen pulling Chahal's leg by asking him the reasons for not joining the rest of the team for breakfast in the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Trinidad. Soon after that the India captain's feed was disrupted. Pant, Chahal and Suryakumar Yadav suspected that it might have been an internet issue. This is how the conversation took place between the cricketers:

Pant: Captain ka wi-fi chala gaya, bhaiya kya yaar (Even captain's wi-fi is disrupted)

Chahal: Rohit bhai wi-fi connect karna hi bhul gaye honge (Rohit must've forgotten to connect his wi-fi)

Pant: Rohit bhai ka wi-fi chala gaya yaar. Captain ka hi wifi chala jata hai toh kya kare (What to do when even the captain's wi-fie has issues?)

Rohit returned to the live session after some time and was surprised to see Pant accepting fan requests on a random basis.

Pant, Rohit and other Indian cricketers like Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel were not a part of the ODI leg of the West Indies series but all of them reached Trinidad in the early hours of Tuesday morning to link up with the rest of the squad members for the five-match T20I series starting July 29.

India are set to play five T20Is - one in Trinidad, two in Saint Kitts and two in Florida. Most members of the T20I squad barring captain Rohit and Pant, practiced with the Indian ODI squad. The likes of Hardik, Karthik, Bhuvneshwar were seen honing their batting and bowling skills in the indoor nets due to multiple rain interruptions in the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

Shikhar Dhawan has done a wonderful job in leading India to an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series in Rohit's absence.

