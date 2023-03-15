Watch: Rishabh Pant shares first video after car crash as India star walks in swimming pool; BCCI, Shastri react

Team India's star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant posted a video of his road to recovery on Wednesday after a severe car accident left him with multiple injuries in December last year. In the video that Pant posted on his official Instagram profile, the player could be seen taking small steps inside a swimming pool, taking the help of a crutch. Pant has been regularly uploading photos on social media platforms to keep fans updated about his recovery process following the accident, but this is the first time when he posted a video of him walking post the crash.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Grateful for small thing, big things And everything in between,” Pant wrote as he posted the video.

Also read: 'When I batted with Sachin...': Rahul Dravid exudes class with ultimate 'Tendulkar' remark for Virat Kohli

Watch:

Ravi Shastri and Suryakumar Yadav were among a number of public figures who sent their best regards to Pant as he continues his recovery. “Keep it going, Panty,” wrote the former India head coach Shastri.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ravi Shastri (Instagram)

Suryakumar, meanwhile, wrote, “Nice met. #17.”

Suryakumar Yadav (Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The official Twitter account of BCCI also posted a tweet quoting Pant's video, writing, “More power to you champ.”

Pant had been one of the key members of the Indian team across all formats before the car crash on December 30 last year; the wicketkeeper-batter had been travelling to his hometown when his car collided with a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. He was initially treated at a nearby hospital before being shifted to a private hospital in Dehradun.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In January earlier this year, Pant was airlifted to Mumbai where he was further treated at the Kokilaben Dhirubai Ambani Hospital.

The doctors haven't yet given a specific time frame for Pant's return to training, but it has been reported earlier that the BCCI and the selectors believe Pant could be out of action for at least six months. The wicketkeeper-batter, thus, is likely to miss a majority of cricketing action in 2023 that could also include the ODI World Cup later this year.

In Pant's absence, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan and KS Bharat have been India's leading wicketkeepers in ODIs, T20Is, and Test formats respectively.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON