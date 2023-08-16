Watch: Rishabh Pant's first batting video since car crash breaks internet; crowd goes bonkers at India star's epic entry

Fans rejoiced on Wednesday as Team India's star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who had been sidelined since December 2022 following a severe car accident, made a much-awaited return to batting during a practice game at JSW Vijaynagar. A fan posted a video of some of Pant's shots during his batting practice on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). The video showcased the left-handed dynamo in his element, wielding the willow with trademark flair and finesse.

Rishabh Pant bats during a practice game.(X)

Pant had been continuing his recovery process at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and according to the latest official update from the BCCI – released on July 21 – the India star had commenced batting as well as keeping. However, this is the first time a video of Pant returning to the cricket field was posted on social media.

There was significant crowd presence as Pant came to bat, and his arrival at the crease was greeted by huge cheers. On one occasion, Pant also smashed a lofted shot towards long-off, which met massive support from the fans around the field.

Watch:

Pant underwent ligament surgery earlier this year after suffering multiple injuries in a car crash. "He is currently following a fitness programme designed for him which includes strength, flexibility and running," the BCCI had stated in their update about Pant.

The absence of Pant – a pivotal member of the Indian team across all formats – reverberated across the team's composition, with its impact felt particularly in Test cricket. Following Pant's unfortunate sidelining due to the car accident, the selectors filled his void with the KS Bharat first, and then Ishan Kishan. Pant's absence, however, was dearly felt during the World Test Championship final earlier this year, where India's hopes to end the 10-year ICC title drought faltered against Australia.

As the cricketing world focusses to the One Day International (ODI) format with the World Cup scheduled in October-November later this year, KL Rahul is likely to take on the mantle of the first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman. While Rahul's capabilities and experience provide a reassuring presence in Pant's absence, the presence of Ishan Kishan as the second-choice keeper also highlights the team's keeping depth.

Ishan showed promise in the fifty-over format during the recently-concluded ODI series against West Indies, where he smashed half-centuries in all three matches. While the cricket fans will keenly be awaiting Pant's eventual return to the fold, India will aim at ending the disappointing run in ICC tournaments and bank upon the collaborative efforts of Rahul and Ishan.

Before the World Cup, India will also participate in the Asia Cup where the side begins its campaign against Pakistan on September 2. It isn't confirmed yet whether Rahul – also undergoing recovery after a hamstring injury – will be available for the continental tournament.

