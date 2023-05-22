Watch: Rohit Sharma and MI break out into wild celebrations after Shubman Gill and GT knock RCB out

Sunday night turned out to be a rather memorable one for the Mumbai Indians and quite the opposite for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, although it looked for a while that it was going to be the other way around. MI had beaten Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first match of the day by eight wickets to place themselves in fourth position but RCB would have pipped them to it had they won their match against the Gujarat Titans later in the day.

The players, staff and officials alongwith their families could be seen celebrating GT's victory(Instagram)

While it initially looked like rain in Bengaluru might pour water over their chances, the match did go ahead and RCB talisman Virat Kohli scored a second consecutive century this season. RCB ended up posting a daunting total of 197/5. However GT, who finished top of the table and have been pretty much the best team this season, ended up chasing that target down with six wickets and five balls to spare with Shubman Gill himself scoring his second consecutive century of the season. The defeat meant that RCB remained in sixth position and MI finished fourth.

MI posted a video on their twitter handle showing the players, staff and their families breaking out into celebrations on seeing GT's winning moment. Gill had got them over the line with a six and, in the process, completed his century as well. Earlier, chasing a target of 201 runs, MI raced to 201/2 in 18 overs, courtesy of an unbeaten knock of 100 runs off 47 balls by Cameron Green. Meanwhile, captain Rohit Sharma bagged a key half-century, smacking 56 off 37 deliveries. For SRH's bowling department, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mayank Dagar took a wicket each. Initially, SRH posted 200/5 in 20 overs, courtesy of some fine batting from Mayank Agarwal and Vivrant Sharma. Mayank hammered 83 runs off 46 balls and Vivrant slammed 69 off 47 deliveries. Akash Madhwal was in hot bowling form for MI and took four wickets.

MI will now face Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator on May 24 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Meanwhile, the Gujarat Titans face the Chennai Super Kings on May 23 in the first Qualifier. This game will be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium as well.

